Oklahoma City has some solid admin and clerical roles open right now, especially in healthcare and office management. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps a busy oncology clinic running smoothly – from patient check-in to scheduling and paperwork. Good fit if you know medical terms, insurance, and like fast-paced, people-focused work with strong benefits from day one.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (SSM St. Anthony Hospital)

(SSM St. Anthony Hospital) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$17.25 per hour

You’ll be the main phone hub for the hospital, routing calls, helping visitors, and handling some clerical tasks. Good for someone calm under pressure who wants steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Heart to Heart Hospice

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the office side of a hospice agency: HR support, billing help, payroll, records, and compliance. Great if you’re organized, can juggle many tasks, and want strong benefits like 401(k) with up to 4% match, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Family & Children’s Services

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Not listed (appears full-time, on-site)

Not listed (appears full-time, on-site) Salary: Not listed

Front-desk style role with deeper admin work: greeting clients, phones, EHR use, reports, data entry, and handling receipts and petty cash. Good for someone with basic Microsoft Office skills who wants to support a mental health / social services team.

Employer: Professional Contract Services, Inc. (PCSI)

Location: Tinker AFB, OK

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $23.00–$25.00 per hour (about $47K–$52K/year)

Manage office operations for a fleet maintenance team, including payroll data, HR support, invoices, and security clearance paperwork. Strong benefits (bonus potential, 21 days PTO + federal holidays, 401(k) match up to 6%) and ideal for someone with 5+ years admin experience who can obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first face patients see when they arrive: check-in, scheduling, insurance verification, and payment collection. Great entry into healthcare if you have strong customer service skills and like detailed computer work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers are clearly hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.