Looking for a new feline friend in Oklahoma City, OK? These sweet cats and kittens at the Central Oklahoma Humane Society - Adoption Center are ready to bring some love (and a little mischief) into your home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Central Oklahoma Humane Society - Adoption Center

Phone: (405) 286-1229 ext.1

About Grace: A loving, affectionate kitten who is playful, friendly, and happy to meet everyone. She enjoys both playtime and soaking up attention, and will brighten any home that welcomes her.

👉 Meet Grace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Central Oklahoma Humane Society - Adoption Center

Phone: (405) 286-1229 ext.1

About Margo: Sweet, loving, and full of affection, Margo is a playful, friendly kitten who enjoys making new friends. She loves both active play and quiet cuddle time, and will bring a lot of joy to her new family.

👉 Meet Margo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Central Oklahoma Humane Society - Adoption Center

Phone: (405) 286-1229 ext.1

About Sassy: A tiny kitten with a big personality. She’s playful, curious, and loves to explore and enjoy her toys. After she’s done having fun, she’s ready to share her sweet side and be a loving little companion.

👉 Meet Sassy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Central Oklahoma Humane Society - Adoption Center

Phone: (405) 286-1229 ext.1

About Bagheera: A cool, confident cat with a fun mix of playful, sweet, and independent. He enjoys having a good time but also knows his boundaries and will let you know what he likes. When he’s done playing, he’s happy to relax by your side.

👉 Meet Bagheera and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue ("grey cow" markings)

Mostly gray/blue ("grey cow" markings) Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Central Oklahoma Humane Society - Adoption Center

Phone: (405) 286-1229 ext.1

About Andrew: A handsome, talkative boy with striking facial markings and a big personality. He loves pets, attention, and rubbing up against his favorite people, and will keep you entertained with his charm.

👉 Meet Andrew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Central Oklahoma Humane Society - Adoption Center

Phone: (405) 286-1229 ext.1

About Bubs: A fun-loving kitten who’s always ready for a good time. He enjoys chasing toys, pouncing, and exploring, and he’s just as sweet as he is playful. A great choice for a home wanting extra happiness and energy.

👉 Meet Bubs and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Central Oklahoma Humane Society - Adoption Center

Phone: (405) 286-1229 ext.1

About Roe: A handsome little kitten full of charm, energy, and curiosity. Roe loves to play, explore, and dive into new adventures, and his loving nature will bring lots of laughter and joy to his new home.

👉 Meet Roe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Central Oklahoma Humane Society - Adoption Center

Phone: (405) 286-1229 ext.1

About Itty Bitty: A gentle, easygoing lady who prefers calm company over rough play. She enjoys the simple things—relaxing nearby and keeping you quiet company—and will make any house feel more like home.

👉 Meet Itty Bitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Oklahoma City, consider visiting the Central Oklahoma Humane Society - Adoption Center or calling (405) 286-1229 ext.1 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.