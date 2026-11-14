There are some handy free items and even a couple of sweet kittens looking for homes in and around Oklahoma City right now. Here’s what neighbors are giving away.

What it is: A set of blood glucose testing supplies. The bundle includes:

Pack of lancets

Softclix lancing device

Test strips

Alcohol prep pads

Condition: Described as including a full pack of lancets and other supplies; check the listing for any expiration dates or brand details.

Location: Shalimar, Del City, OK

Source: Nextdoor

This could be useful if you already have a compatible glucose meter and need extra supplies.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What they are: One male and one female kitten, looking for a loving home.

Details:

Born August 25, 2026

About 3 months old as of late November 2026

as of late November 2026 Indoor kittens , already litter box trained

, already Enjoy playing outside but need a fenced backyard or supervised outdoor time

These kittens sound playful and curious, so they’ll do best with someone who can give them time, attention, and a safe space.

Location: Kingsridge, Oklahoma City, OK

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: A pile of free quarter trim, miscellaneous wood pieces, and plastic tubing. Great for small home projects, crafts, or repairs.

Details:

Mixed odd wood pieces and trim

and Some plastic tubing included

included Items are under a tree in the front yard

No holds – first come, first served

– first come, first served Marked as “all yours” if you pick it up

Location: 920 SW 5th St, Moore, OK 73160

Source: TrashNothing

You can drive by and grab what you need from the front yard.

👉 See this item on TrashNothing

Free items tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.