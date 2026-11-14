undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Oklahoma City and Nearby
There are some handy free items and even a couple of sweet kittens looking for homes in and around Oklahoma City right now. Here’s what neighbors are giving away.
Blood Glucose Lancets, Lancing Device, Test Strips & Alcohol Pads
What it is: A set of blood glucose testing supplies. The bundle includes:
- Pack of lancets
- Softclix lancing device
- Test strips
- Alcohol prep pads
Condition: Described as including a full pack of lancets and other supplies; check the listing for any expiration dates or brand details.
Location: Shalimar, Del City, OK
Source: Nextdoor
This could be useful if you already have a compatible glucose meter and need extra supplies.
Two Kitties Ready for Their Furever Home
What they are: One male and one female kitten, looking for a loving home.
Details:
- Born August 25, 2026
- About 3 months old as of late November 2026
- Indoor kittens, already litter box trained
- Enjoy playing outside but need a fenced backyard or supervised outdoor time
These kittens sound playful and curious, so they’ll do best with someone who can give them time, attention, and a safe space.
Location: Kingsridge, Oklahoma City, OK
Source: Nextdoor
Quarter Trim, Odd Wood Pieces & Plastic Tubing
What it is: A pile of free quarter trim, miscellaneous wood pieces, and plastic tubing. Great for small home projects, crafts, or repairs.
Details:
- Mixed odd wood pieces and trim
- Some plastic tubing included
- Items are under a tree in the front yard
- No holds – first come, first served
- Marked as “all yours” if you pick it up
Location: 920 SW 5th St, Moore, OK 73160
Source: TrashNothing
You can drive by and grab what you need from the front yard.
👉 See this item on TrashNothing
Free items tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.