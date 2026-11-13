Oklahoma City has some solid care-focused jobs open right now, from in-home support to elder care and one-time babysitting. If you like helping people feel safe and supported, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time (single evening assignment)

Salary: Not listed

Watch a sweet 2-year-old in her home on Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 2:00 AM–5:30 AM. You’ll help with a simple bedtime routine, then relax while she sleeps; no driving, feeding, or bathing, but you should be comfortable with a small dog and cat.

Employer: AltaMed Health Services

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.51 – $32.32 hourly

Support seniors and their families with PACE services, helping with questions, complaints, appeals, and links to community resources. This role fits someone with a bachelor’s in social work or related field, at least 2 years of customer service or case management, and knowledge of Medi-Cal, Medicare, and Social Security.

Employer: ComForCare

Location: Oklahoma City, OK, US

Type: Part-time (full-time may be available)

Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Provide in-home support so clients can stay safe and independent—help with personal care, light housekeeping, simple meals, and companionship. Offers flexible scheduling, weekly pay, paid training, holiday pay, and overtime opportunities, plus chances to work close to home when available.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.