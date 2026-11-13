Oklahoma City has some strong education openings right now, from K–8 mentoring to early childhood leadership and technical training.

Here are several standout roles worth a look:

Employer: Alpha School

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (on-site, relocation support available)

Salary: $100,000/year, weekly pay

Type: Full-time, year-round (W2 with benefits)

Why it’s interesting: You’re not lecturing—you’re coaching K–8 students on life skills, motivation, and goal-setting while AI tools handle academics. If you love 1:1 mentoring, small groups, and holding kids to a high standard, this is a six-figure role with big student impact.

Employer: La Petite Academy

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (SW 104th St)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead your own classroom and help guide other teachers in a center that offers 50% childcare discount, no nights or weekends, flexible schedules, and tuition reimbursement. Great next step if you’re an early childhood teacher ready for more leadership.

Employer: Enel North America

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Salary: $75,000–$88,000/year

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Design and deliver technical training for wind, solar, and battery storage teams—mix of classroom, virtual, and hands-on work. Comes with day-one benefits, 401(k) match from day one, 4 weeks vacation, and chances to grow in the clean energy space.

Employer: Oklahoma City Public Schools

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Help run a school library and support students with both books and tech—everything from shelving and displays to Chromebooks and iPads. Good fit if you enjoy organizing, helping kids, and learning school technology systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.