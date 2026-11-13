Oklahoma City is busy growing, and that means steady demand for people who understand land, construction, and development. Here are a few solid roles if you like being close to the action on projects that shape the city.

Employer: LHH (for a growing energy company)

LHH (for a growing energy company) Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base with performance incentives (exact amount not listed)

This role is for an experienced Landman (5+ years) who wants more than just lease admin work. You’ll negotiate oil & gas leases and agreements, handle title and curative, support acquisitions/divestitures, and have a real voice in land strategy on a lean, fast-moving team.

Employer: City of Oklahoma City – Public Works, Field Services Division

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Salary: $24.13 – $37.35/hour (~$50,383 – $77,986/year)

Entry-level inspection role where you inspect public construction projects (streets, sewers, water lines, bridges, etc.) to make sure work meets city plans and standards. Good fit if you have 1+ year in construction, like being out in the field, and want strong city benefits and long-term stability.

Employer: Continental Resources, Inc.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Intermediate land role supporting surface land activities: title work, surface use agreements, permits, and coordinating with landowners and agencies. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years of right-of-way or oil & gas land experience and want to work on acquisition and development projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time. You never know when the right fit will pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.