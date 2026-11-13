Oklahoma City has some solid HR openings right now, especially if you like strategy, systems, and helping big teams run smoothly.

Employer: University of Oklahoma

University of Oklahoma Location: Oklahoma City, OK (supports all three OU campuses)

(supports all three OU campuses) Type: Full-time, managerial

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., may work beyond normal hours

Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., may work beyond normal hours Travel: Required

Required Application window: Open now; listed close date Jan 26, 2027

Lead benefits operations for the whole university system, from open enrollment to vendor management and compliance (ACA, COBRA, HIPAA, IRS). This is a strategic role where you’ll supervise staff, improve processes, and partner closely with the Director of Benefits and Retirement.

Employer: Devon Energy

Devon Energy Location: Oklahoma City, OK (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Travel: About 20%

Design and deliver leadership programs that build strong managers and future leaders across the company. You’ll partner with senior leaders, use data to show impact, support change management, and connect L&D work to performance, progression planning, and engagement.

Employer: Continental Resources

Continental Resources Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as a strategic HR advisor to business leaders, handling workforce planning, org design, talent and succession, and complex employee relations. This role is heavy on consulting, data-driven insights, and partnering across HR (Comp & Benefits, Talent, HRIS) to deliver integrated solutions.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time (not explicitly stated, but described as ongoing role)

Full-time (not explicitly stated, but described as ongoing role) Salary: Not listed

Support Oklahoma’s largest not-for-profit health system with HR help desk, HRMS data, and benefits and payroll questions. Good fit if you like problem-solving, HR systems (Oracle, KRONOS, ServiceNow), and helping employees get clear answers fast.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and you can grow into the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.