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Oklahoma City
📋 Oklahoma City Admin Jobs With Multiple $20+/hr Openings
7 days ago
Oklahoma City has a nice mix of front desk, healthcare, and corporate admin roles right now. Plenty of options whether you want patient contact, office work, or higher‑level executive support.
Business Assistant – Dental Office
- Employer: Catalyst Dental Allies
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, no evenings or weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
This is the front office hub of a dental clinic—greeting patients, handling phones, scheduling, and insurance claims. Great fit if you have dental front office experience and want steady weekday hours plus health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and life insurance.
Front Desk Receptionist
- Employer: Golden Nails Studio
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time (in person)
- Salary: From $12.00/hour
You’ll greet guests, answer a multi‑line phone, manage appointments in Vagaro/POS, and help with light office and housekeeping tasks. Good for someone organized, tech‑savvy, and possibly bilingual, looking for a flexible schedule and employee discounts.
Title Specialist
- Employer: Copart
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $21.05 – $23.71/hour
You’ll process vehicle titles, research missing paperwork, and work closely with customers, DMVs, and sellers. Solid choice if you have title experience and strong attention to detail, with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) + match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and paid holidays.
Patient Services Representative – Clinic
- Employer: INTEGRIS Health
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Baptist Portland Central Orthopedics)
- Type: Full-time, daytime
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk role in an ortho clinic: phones, check‑in/out, payments, insurance verification, and scheduling. Good entry into healthcare admin if you have 6+ months of customer service and want front‑loaded PTO, medical benefits, and education support.
Patient Services Representative – Float Pool
- Employer: INTEGRIS Health
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar duties to the clinic PSR role, but in the IMG Float Pool, moving between locations. You’ll handle phones, check‑in/out, payments, and insurance, and must have customer service experience and an Oklahoma driver’s license.
Patient Services Representative Sr
- Employer: INTEGRIS Health
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
More advanced front office role with 3+ years healthcare experience. You’ll mentor new staff, handle complex billing, referrals, insurance verification, and financial counseling, plus support clinic workflow.
Patient Service / Front Desk Coordinator
- Employer: MyEyeDr.
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time (some evenings and weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll manage check‑in/out, phones, scheduling, and insurance questions in a busy vision clinic. Good for someone friendly and organized who wants training, growth paths, and vision coverage/discounts.
Scheduling Assistant
- Employer: ComForCare Home Care Vancouver WA (OKC office)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time (may include some on‑call/after‑hours support)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll coordinate caregiver schedules, fill last‑minute shifts, and communicate with clients and families. Great if you stay calm under pressure, like problem‑solving, and want to support in‑home care in a fast‑moving office.
Business Operations Specialist – Pediatrics
- Employer: University of Oklahoma
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Professional hourly, full-time, Mon–Fri
- Salary: Up to $25.88/hour, DOE (benefits eligible)
Admin role supporting the Department of Pediatrics – General Community Pediatrics with scheduling, meetings, records, and operations. Good fit if you have 3+ years admin experience, like detailed work, and want to support children’s health and community programs.
Executive Assistant to VP, Service Operations
- Employer: CVS Health / Aetna Service Operations
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (works Eastern Time Zone hours)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $22.59 – $58.85/hour (plus bonus eligibility)
High‑level EA role supporting a VP: complex calendar and travel, meetings, presentations, confidential info, and special projects in a large healthcare organization. Best for someone with 3–5 years executive assistant experience and advanced Microsoft Office skills, looking for strong pay and full benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the same site. Don’t wait too long; the good admin spots tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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