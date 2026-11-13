Oklahoma City has a nice mix of front desk, healthcare, and corporate admin roles right now. Plenty of options whether you want patient contact, office work, or higher‑level executive support.

Employer: Catalyst Dental Allies

Catalyst Dental Allies Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, no evenings or weekends )

(Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, ) Salary: Not listed

This is the front office hub of a dental clinic—greeting patients, handling phones, scheduling, and insurance claims. Great fit if you have dental front office experience and want steady weekday hours plus health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and life insurance.

Employer: Golden Nails Studio

Golden Nails Studio Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time (in person)

(in person) Salary: From $12.00/hour

You’ll greet guests, answer a multi‑line phone, manage appointments in Vagaro/POS, and help with light office and housekeeping tasks. Good for someone organized, tech‑savvy, and possibly bilingual, looking for a flexible schedule and employee discounts.

Employer: Copart

Copart Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.05 – $23.71/hour

You’ll process vehicle titles, research missing paperwork, and work closely with customers, DMVs, and sellers. Solid choice if you have title experience and strong attention to detail, with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) + match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

INTEGRIS Health Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Baptist Portland Central Orthopedics)

(Baptist Portland Central Orthopedics) Type: Full-time, daytime

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in an ortho clinic: phones, check‑in/out, payments, insurance verification, and scheduling. Good entry into healthcare admin if you have 6+ months of customer service and want front‑loaded PTO, medical benefits, and education support.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

INTEGRIS Health Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar duties to the clinic PSR role, but in the IMG Float Pool, moving between locations. You’ll handle phones, check‑in/out, payments, and insurance, and must have customer service experience and an Oklahoma driver’s license.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

INTEGRIS Health Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

More advanced front office role with 3+ years healthcare experience. You’ll mentor new staff, handle complex billing, referrals, insurance verification, and financial counseling, plus support clinic workflow.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

MyEyeDr. Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time (some evenings and weekends)

(some evenings and weekends) Salary: Not listed

You’ll manage check‑in/out, phones, scheduling, and insurance questions in a busy vision clinic. Good for someone friendly and organized who wants training, growth paths, and vision coverage/discounts.

Employer: ComForCare Home Care Vancouver WA (OKC office)

ComForCare Home Care Vancouver WA (OKC office) Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time (may include some on‑call/after‑hours support)

(may include some on‑call/after‑hours support) Salary: Not listed

You’ll coordinate caregiver schedules, fill last‑minute shifts, and communicate with clients and families. Great if you stay calm under pressure, like problem‑solving, and want to support in‑home care in a fast‑moving office.

Employer: University of Oklahoma

University of Oklahoma Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Professional hourly, full-time, Mon–Fri

Professional hourly, Salary: Up to $25.88/hour, DOE (benefits eligible)

Admin role supporting the Department of Pediatrics – General Community Pediatrics with scheduling, meetings, records, and operations. Good fit if you have 3+ years admin experience, like detailed work, and want to support children’s health and community programs.

Employer: CVS Health / Aetna Service Operations

CVS Health / Aetna Service Operations Location: Oklahoma City, OK (works Eastern Time Zone hours )

(works ) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $22.59 – $58.85/hour (plus bonus eligibility)

High‑level EA role supporting a VP: complex calendar and travel, meetings, presentations, confidential info, and special projects in a large healthcare organization. Best for someone with 3–5 years executive assistant experience and advanced Microsoft Office skills, looking for strong pay and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the same site. Don’t wait too long; the good admin spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.