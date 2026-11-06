🚌 Oklahoma City Transportation Jobs With Multiple CDL Openings

Oklahoma City is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable CDL drivers. Here are several solid options, from home-daily local routes to higher-paying OTR.

Employer: ACI Motor Freight, Inc.

ACI Motor Freight, Inc. Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $60,000/year (~$27/hour)

Local metro deliveries with a day cab and 53' dry van, home every day. Requires CDL A with hazmat and tanker, 2+ years’ experience, clean MVR, and valid medical card. Offers weekly pay, PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, disability, and company-paid life insurance. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Insured Transportation LLC

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (OTR, on the road)

(OTR, on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,500 – $3,000 per week

Longer-haul OTR dry van role for experienced CDL A drivers who can stay out at least 3 weeks, then 1 week home. Focus is on safe driving, on-time deliveries, clean paperwork, and clear communication with dispatch and customers. Includes a pet rider program and steady miles for drivers who like being on the road.

Employer: ABC Supply Interiors

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Local delivery role hauling drywall and building materials to commercial and residential jobsites. No over-the-road travel, but it is very physical (lifting up to 250 lbs with help, climbing, bending, and operating boom/crane or forklift). Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, sick days, and holidays after a short waiting period.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you’re in process.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.