🚔 Oklahoma City Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Oklahoma City has steady demand right now for people who can keep buildings, people, and missions safe. If you’ve got security, military, or tech skills, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Oklahoma City, OK (multiple OKC metro sites)

Type: Full- and Part-Time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid vacation

Work unarmed security at various sites around the OKC metro, monitoring access, doing foot patrols, writing reports, and helping visitors. You’ll need a valid Oklahoma CLEET Unarmed Security License and a steady, professional attitude; shifts can include days, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Oklahoma City, OK (metro area)

Type: Full-Time (1st, 2nd, 3rd shift, school hours, weekends, summers)

(1st, 2nd, 3rd shift, school hours, weekends, summers) Pay: $22.00 – $25.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid sick days

Provide a visible, armed security presence to protect people and property across the OKC metro. Requires a valid Oklahoma CLEET Armed Security License, strong communication skills, and comfort working 8–12 hour shifts, including nights and weekends.

Employer: Vector Solutions

Location: Will Rogers Air National Guard, Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time, On-site

Security Clearance: Active Secret required

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off

Support AFSOC training at Will Rogers ANGB by providing ground party emulation, radio comms, threat emulation, and range safety using current SOF TTPs. Ideal for experienced TACP/JTAC/CCT with recent SOF comms experience, strong land nav skills, and the ability to lift 50 lbs.

Employer: MidFirst Bank

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time (typically Monday–Friday, business hours, on-call rotation)

Own the tech behind the bank’s video surveillance, access control, and alarm systems, focusing on reliability and cybersecurity. Great fit if you have 1–2+ years in SOC/IT/security tech, hands-on work with IP cameras and access control, and solid troubleshooting and networking skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts, locations, and growth paths that might fit what you need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.