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🛒 Oklahoma City Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Oklahoma City has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from entry-level retail to higher-paying financial and insurance roles. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and keeping busy on the job.
Optical Associate, Non-Certified – Sam’s Club
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 4101 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00–$28.00/hour + possible shift premiums
- Help members choose glasses and contacts, do frame adjustments and basic repairs, and keep the optical area stocked and organized. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.
Property Claims Specialist Field II
- Employer: Mercury Insurance
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $76,829–$142,213/year (for OK and similar states)
- Travel to homes after fires, storms, and other losses, inspect damage, write estimates, and help homeowners through the claims process. Role includes company car for field inspections, bonus potential, remote-work flexibility for many positions, and a full benefits package.
Customer Service Representative – Federal Contract
- Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, Contract, Entry-level
- Pay: $15–$16/hour
- Answer calls and emails from the public for a large federal agency, using scripts and a knowledge base to resolve questions and log each contact. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), FSAs, PTO, and federal holiday pay; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.
Assistant Store Leader (Assistant Manager)
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Help run a busy convenience store: lead the team, handle cash and fuel transactions, support hiring and training, and keep the store clean and stocked. Includes monthly bonus potential, PTO, health coverage, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement with strong promote-from-within culture.
Store Driver
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, help in the store, and build relationships with pro customers. Good fit if you like driving, can lift up to 50–100 lbs with help, and want a mix of customer service and light warehouse work.
Client Service Excellence Representative (FINRA Licensed)
- Employer: Vanguard
- Location: Remote in Oklahoma (must live and work in-state)
- Type: Full-time
- Total first-year compensation: $70,500–$81,500 (includes $62,000–$72,000 base + bonuses)
- Take inbound calls from investors, help with account questions, and guide clients through big financial moments. Requires active FINRA Series 7 & 63 and offers remote work, a $20,000 licensing bonus, and milestone cash rewards at 3, 5, and 10+ years.
Maintenance Technical Support Coordinator IV
- Employer: Ryder System, Inc.
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.00/hour (+ $1.50 shift differential possible)
- Handle Tier 2 emergency roadside calls for Ryder trucks, troubleshoot mechanical issues over the phone, and decide whether to dispatch a tech or tow. Best for someone with 4+ years in transportation maintenance and strong diagnostic skills; includes full-time Ryder benefits and potential annual bonus.
Bookseller – Temporary
- Employer: Barnes & Noble
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Temporary, part-time hours may vary
- Help customers find books, run the register, stock shelves, and keep displays looking sharp. Great if you love reading and want a seasonal or short-term retail job with an employee discount and access to broader benefits depending on hours worked.
Part-Time Teller
- Employer: Tinker Federal Credit Union
- Location: Capitol Hill branch, Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starting at $20.00/hour
- Work the teller line, handle cash and member transactions, and promote credit union products. Schedule is Mon–Fri 12:30–5:30 PM plus rotating Saturday mornings, with strong training, growth paths, and benefits for part-time staff.
Store Assistant – Ops (Shift Assistant)
- Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Support store operations by merchandising, creating and updating price labels, and helping customers on the floor. Offers flexible scheduling, medical/dental options, PTO, pension and 401(k) for qualifying associates, plus access to base facilities (installation access required).
Store Assistant – Ops (Shift Assistant) – Tinker AFB
- Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service
- Location: Tinker AFB, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Pay range: $17.25–$26.82/hour
- Similar Shift Assistant role at the Tinker Main Store, focused on customer service, labeling, and keeping shelves stocked and neat. Requires access to the military installation and offers benefits, pension, 401(k), and growth opportunities for those who qualify.
Part-Time Store Cashier/Stocker
- Employer: ALDI
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time (under 30 hours/week)
- Starting pay: $18.00/hour, rising up to $20.00/hour by Year 5
- Split your time between running the register and stocking shelves, with early-morning shifts for stockers. Good fit if you want steady part-time hours, clear raises over time, and fast-paced retail work.
Liquor Store Associate (Cashier/Stocker)
- Employer: Byron’s Liquor Warehouse
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK 73103
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00/hour
- Work closing shifts as a cashier or stocker, helping customers, ringing up orders, and lifting/stocking cases of product. Includes health insurance, PTO after a year, and chances to learn more about wine, beer, and spirits.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume and a same-day application can make a big difference.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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