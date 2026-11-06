🛒 Oklahoma City Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Oklahoma City has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from entry-level retail to higher-paying financial and insurance roles. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and keeping busy on the job.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club Location: 4101 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00–$28.00/hour + possible shift premiums

+ possible shift premiums Help members choose glasses and contacts, do frame adjustments and basic repairs, and keep the optical area stocked and organized. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

Employer: Mercury Insurance

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (field-based)

Oklahoma City, OK (field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: $76,829–$142,213/year (for OK and similar states)

(for OK and similar states) Travel to homes after fires, storms, and other losses, inspect damage, write estimates, and help homeowners through the claims process. Role includes company car for field inspections, bonus potential, remote-work flexibility for many positions, and a full benefits package.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Type: Full-time, Contract, Entry-level

Pay: $15–$16/hour

Answer calls and emails from the public for a large federal agency, using scripts and a knowledge base to resolve questions and log each contact. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), FSAs, PTO, and federal holiday pay; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Type: Full-time

Help run a busy convenience store: lead the team, handle cash and fuel transactions, support hiring and training, and keep the store clean and stocked. Includes monthly bonus potential, PTO, health coverage, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement with strong promote-from-within culture.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Type: Full-time

Deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, help in the store, and build relationships with pro customers. Good fit if you like driving, can lift up to 50–100 lbs with help, and want a mix of customer service and light warehouse work.

Employer: Vanguard

Location: Remote in Oklahoma (must live and work in-state)

Remote in (must live and work in-state) Type: Full-time

Total first-year compensation: $70,500–$81,500 (includes $62,000–$72,000 base + bonuses)

(includes + bonuses) Take inbound calls from investors, help with account questions, and guide clients through big financial moments. Requires active FINRA Series 7 & 63 and offers remote work, a $20,000 licensing bonus, and milestone cash rewards at 3, 5, and 10+ years.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00/hour (+ $1.50 shift differential possible)

(+ possible) Handle Tier 2 emergency roadside calls for Ryder trucks, troubleshoot mechanical issues over the phone, and decide whether to dispatch a tech or tow. Best for someone with 4+ years in transportation maintenance and strong diagnostic skills; includes full-time Ryder benefits and potential annual bonus.

Employer: Barnes & Noble

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Type: Temporary, part-time hours may vary

Help customers find books, run the register, stock shelves, and keep displays looking sharp. Great if you love reading and want a seasonal or short-term retail job with an employee discount and access to broader benefits depending on hours worked.

Employer: Tinker Federal Credit Union

Location: Capitol Hill branch, Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $20.00/hour

Work the teller line, handle cash and member transactions, and promote credit union products. Schedule is Mon–Fri 12:30–5:30 PM plus rotating Saturday mornings, with strong training, growth paths, and benefits for part-time staff.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Type: Part-time

Support store operations by merchandising, creating and updating price labels, and helping customers on the floor. Offers flexible scheduling, medical/dental options, PTO, pension and 401(k) for qualifying associates, plus access to base facilities (installation access required).

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Location: Tinker AFB, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay range: $17.25–$26.82/hour

Similar Shift Assistant role at the Tinker Main Store, focused on customer service, labeling, and keeping shelves stocked and neat. Requires access to the military installation and offers benefits, pension, 401(k), and growth opportunities for those who qualify.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Type: Part-time (under 30 hours/week)

(under 30 hours/week) Starting pay: $18.00/hour , rising up to $20.00/hour by Year 5

, rising up to Split your time between running the register and stocking shelves, with early-morning shifts for stockers. Good fit if you want steady part-time hours, clear raises over time, and fast-paced retail work.

Employer: Byron’s Liquor Warehouse

Location: Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00/hour

Work closing shifts as a cashier or stocker, helping customers, ringing up orders, and lifting/stocking cases of product. Includes health insurance, PTO after a year, and chances to learn more about wine, beer, and spirits.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume and a same-day application can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.