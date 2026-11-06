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🚧 Oklahoma City Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings
Oklahoma City’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work for folks who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty. If you like working outside, solving problems, and seeing what you built at the end of the day, these roles are worth a look.
Full-Service Plumber – Subcontractor
- Employer: Same Day Water Heaters, LLC
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time subcontractor (be your own boss)
- Pay: High, paid by job; usually paid within one week
Licensed plumber role doing residential water heaters, fixtures, and drain work with year-round jobs, fast pay, and company-provided work orders and permits. Great fit if you want to grow your own business, already have tools and a truck, and like the idea of steady subcontract work.
Guardrail Laborer
- Employer: Direct Traffic Control, Inc.
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (travel across Oklahoma)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $18.00/hour (more with CDL)
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life, PTO, retirement plan
Hands-on highway work installing and repairing guardrails, with lots of time outdoors and overtime available. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license who can travel, lift 50+ lbs, and wants room to advance in a family-owned company.
Construction Laborer
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time to near full-time (25–38 hours/week)
- Pay: $24.26 – $29.21/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, union benefits, and more
General construction role helping with concrete, framing, drywall, flooring, and more, using hand and power tools on active job sites. Strong pick if you already have some construction experience and want higher hourly pay plus a big benefits package.
Electrical Apprentice / Journeyman Driver
- Employer: Grider Electric
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK & surrounding area
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $28.00/hour
Field role for experienced electrical apprentices and journeymen handling residential rough-in/final, remodels, and service calls. Ideal if you have an apprentice or journeyman card, a clean driving record, and want steady in-person work with a local shop.
Experienced Residential Electrician Apprentice
- Employer: Grider Electric
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $23.00/hour
Apprentice role focused on residential new builds, remodels, and service calls, working under licensed electricians who help you grow. Good match if you have 2+ years of residential experience, your own tools, and want a clear path toward licensing and leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many trades employers will train the right hard-working person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.