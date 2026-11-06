🚧 Oklahoma City Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Oklahoma City’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work for folks who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty. If you like working outside, solving problems, and seeing what you built at the end of the day, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Same Day Water Heaters, LLC

Same Day Water Heaters, LLC Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time subcontractor (be your own boss)

Full-time subcontractor (be your own boss) Pay: High, paid by job; usually paid within one week

Licensed plumber role doing residential water heaters, fixtures, and drain work with year-round jobs, fast pay, and company-provided work orders and permits. Great fit if you want to grow your own business, already have tools and a truck, and like the idea of steady subcontract work.

Employer: Direct Traffic Control, Inc.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (travel across Oklahoma)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour (more with CDL)

(more with CDL) Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life, PTO, retirement plan

Hands-on highway work installing and repairing guardrails, with lots of time outdoors and overtime available. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license who can travel, lift 50+ lbs, and wants room to advance in a family-owned company.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time to near full-time ( 25–38 hours/week )

Part-time to near full-time ( ) Pay: $24.26 – $29.21/hour

Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, union benefits, and more

General construction role helping with concrete, framing, drywall, flooring, and more, using hand and power tools on active job sites. Strong pick if you already have some construction experience and want higher hourly pay plus a big benefits package.

Employer: Grider Electric

Location: Oklahoma City, OK & surrounding area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $28.00/hour

Field role for experienced electrical apprentices and journeymen handling residential rough-in/final, remodels, and service calls. Ideal if you have an apprentice or journeyman card, a clean driving record, and want steady in-person work with a local shop.

Employer: Grider Electric

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $23.00/hour

Apprentice role focused on residential new builds, remodels, and service calls, working under licensed electricians who help you grow. Good match if you have 2+ years of residential experience, your own tools, and want a clear path toward licensing and leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many trades employers will train the right hard-working person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.