🧑‍💼 Oklahoma City HR Jobs: Multiple Roles From Assistant to Generalist

Oklahoma City has a solid mix of HR openings right now, from entry-level support roles to full generalist work. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Addison Group

Addison Group Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll support the full employee lifecycle: recruiting, onboarding, benefits, payroll coordination, and employee relations. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, love checklists, and want broad HR experience in one role.

Employer: Hertz

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.42/hour

Front-line HR support role where you help employees and HR partners by phone and online with changes to pay, taxes, and personal info. Great if you have customer service skills, like working in systems (Salesforce/Oracle/ADP), and want strong benefits and discounts.

Employer: Nortek Data Center Cooling

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (comprehensive benefits package)

Hands-on generalist role covering recruiting, employee relations, policy work, training, and HR programs for a data center cooling site. Ideal if you have 2–4 years HR experience and want ownership across many HR functions in a growing, technical industry.

Employer: Red Rock Behavioral Health Services

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (strong PTO and benefits)

Entry-level friendly HR role focused on recruiting support, HRIS data entry, new hire paperwork, and job postings. Good match if you’re organized, people-focused, and want great time-off and retirement benefits in a behavioral health setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and openings like these don’t stay up long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.