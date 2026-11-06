🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City has a nice mix of cleaning, maintenance, and tech roles right now—from entry-level janitorial to higher-paid maintenance tech work. Good options here if you like staying active and working with your hands.

Employer: ABM Industries

ABM Industries Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time (M–F, 6 pm–9 pm )

(M–F, ) Pay: Not listed

This is a steady evening cleaning job doing sweeping, mopping, trash, and restroom cleaning. Good fit if you’re new or returning to work and want short weekday shifts.

Employer: ABM Industries

ABM Industries Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time (M–F, 7 am–4:30 pm or 8 am–5 pm )

(M–F, ) Pay: Not listed

Full-time cleaner role handling daily facility cleaning, restrooms, trash, and event setup/cleanup. ABM offers a benefits package and welcomes veterans and entry-level candidates.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

ABM Industries Inc. Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time (M–F, 6 pm–9 pm )

(M–F, ) Pay: Not listed

Same evening schedule as the LinkedIn posting, listed on Indeed. Duties include routine cleaning, restrooms, glass, and basic facility upkeep with training and support.

Employer: BELFOR Franchise Group / DRIPLOC, LLC

BELFOR Franchise Group / DRIPLOC, LLC Location: Based in Oklahoma City, travels nationwide

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $160/day (plus incentives; exact pay discussed in interview)

Travel the U.S. installing and servicing rooftop grease containment systems at restaurants. No experience needed; they provide training, cover travel costs, and offer health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: DRIPLOC, LLC (BELFOR Franchise Group)

DRIPLOC, LLC (BELFOR Franchise Group) Location: Based in Oklahoma City, travels nationwide

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $160/day (plus incentives; exact pay discussed in interview)

Same DRIPLOC travel tech role posted on Indeed, with company-paid travel, per diem, and benefits. Great if you like working outdoors, climbing ladders, and being on the road 7–10 days at a time.

Employer: Carvana

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$16/hour (starts at $15/hr with raises every 3 months in year one)

Entry-level role cleaning and inspecting vehicles at Carvana’s hub. You’ll wash, vacuum, and check cars, work outdoors in all weather, and get PTO, paid holidays, and growth-based raises.

Employer: Medline

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.50–$34.00/hour

Hands-on maintenance role working on conveyors, automation, robotics, and building systems. Ideal if you have about 3 years of equipment repair experience and want strong pay, benefits, and overtime potential.

Employer: Rohcs Property Management Co.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK 73110

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $22.00/hour

Experienced maintenance pro role (about 8 years) for apartment communities—carpentry, plumbing, electrical, drywall, tile, HVAC, and turnovers. Comes with 401(k), health insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Custom Facility Services

Location: Cabela’s, Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Seasonal, ~22.5 hrs/week, mostly weekends (Nov 27–Dec 26)

(Nov 27–Dec 26) Pay: $12.00–$13.00/hour

Short-term holiday job keeping restrooms, floors, and entrances clean during the busy season. Good if you want extra holiday cash and don’t mind staying on your feet and lifting trash bags.

Employer: Ted Moore Auto Group (Edmond Hyundai & Genesis of Edmond)

Location: Edmond, OK (OKC area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

You’ll keep showrooms, offices, restrooms, and waiting areas clean and stocked. Nice fit if you like a steady routine, indoor work, and a professional dealership setting.

Employer: HES Facilities Management

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

General facility cleaning—floors, restrooms, trash, windows, and some outdoor work like snow/ice removal. Good for someone with reliable transportation who can handle a fast-paced, physical job.

Employer: Oklahoma County Detention Center

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $41,463/year

Outdoor-focused role handling mowing, trimming, trash pickup, minor repairs, and snow/ice work around the facility. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and retirement plan.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good maintenance and cleaning roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.