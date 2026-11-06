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Oklahoma City
🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in Oklahoma City
8 days ago
Oklahoma City has a nice mix of cleaning, maintenance, and tech roles right now—from entry-level janitorial to higher-paid maintenance tech work. Good options here if you like staying active and working with your hands.
Part Time Janitorial Cleaner (Evenings)
- Employer: ABM Industries
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time (M–F, 6 pm–9 pm)
- Pay: Not listed
This is a steady evening cleaning job doing sweeping, mopping, trash, and restroom cleaning. Good fit if you’re new or returning to work and want short weekday shifts.
Janitorial Cleaner (Day Shift)
- Employer: ABM Industries
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time (M–F, 7 am–4:30 pm or 8 am–5 pm)
- Pay: Not listed
Full-time cleaner role handling daily facility cleaning, restrooms, trash, and event setup/cleanup. ABM offers a benefits package and welcomes veterans and entry-level candidates.
Part Time Janitorial Cleaner (Evenings)
- Employer: ABM Industries Inc.
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time (M–F, 6 pm–9 pm)
- Pay: Not listed
Same evening schedule as the LinkedIn posting, listed on Indeed. Duties include routine cleaning, restrooms, glass, and basic facility upkeep with training and support.
Service Technician – Travel Position
- Employer: BELFOR Franchise Group / DRIPLOC, LLC
- Location: Based in Oklahoma City, travels nationwide
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $160/day (plus incentives; exact pay discussed in interview)
Travel the U.S. installing and servicing rooftop grease containment systems at restaurants. No experience needed; they provide training, cover travel costs, and offer health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).
Service Technician – Travel Position
- Employer: DRIPLOC, LLC (BELFOR Franchise Group)
- Location: Based in Oklahoma City, travels nationwide
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $160/day (plus incentives; exact pay discussed in interview)
Same DRIPLOC travel tech role posted on Indeed, with company-paid travel, per diem, and benefits. Great if you like working outdoors, climbing ladders, and being on the road 7–10 days at a time.
Full Time Car Detailer / Lot Attendant
- Employer: Carvana
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15–$16/hour (starts at $15/hr with raises every 3 months in year one)
Entry-level role cleaning and inspecting vehicles at Carvana’s hub. You’ll wash, vacuum, and check cars, work outdoors in all weather, and get PTO, paid holidays, and growth-based raises.
Maintenance Tech I (Automation & Facility)
- Employer: Medline
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.50–$34.00/hour
Hands-on maintenance role working on conveyors, automation, robotics, and building systems. Ideal if you have about 3 years of equipment repair experience and want strong pay, benefits, and overtime potential.
Maintenance Technician / Handyman
- Employer: Rohcs Property Management Co.
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK 73110
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: From $22.00/hour
Experienced maintenance pro role (about 8 years) for apartment communities—carpentry, plumbing, electrical, drywall, tile, HVAC, and turnovers. Comes with 401(k), health insurance, and PTO.
Holiday Porter – Seasonal (Cabela’s)
- Employer: Custom Facility Services
- Location: Cabela’s, Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Seasonal, ~22.5 hrs/week, mostly weekends (Nov 27–Dec 26)
- Pay: $12.00–$13.00/hour
Short-term holiday job keeping restrooms, floors, and entrances clean during the busy season. Good if you want extra holiday cash and don’t mind staying on your feet and lifting trash bags.
Housekeeping / Facility Cleaner (Dealership)
- Employer: Ted Moore Auto Group (Edmond Hyundai & Genesis of Edmond)
- Location: Edmond, OK (OKC area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
You’ll keep showrooms, offices, restrooms, and waiting areas clean and stocked. Nice fit if you like a steady routine, indoor work, and a professional dealership setting.
General Cleaner (5030)
- Employer: HES Facilities Management
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
General facility cleaning—floors, restrooms, trash, windows, and some outdoor work like snow/ice removal. Good for someone with reliable transportation who can handle a fast-paced, physical job.
Facility Grounds Maintenance
- Employer: Oklahoma County Detention Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $41,463/year
Outdoor-focused role handling mowing, trimming, trash pickup, minor repairs, and snow/ice work around the facility. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and retirement plan.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good maintenance and cleaning roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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