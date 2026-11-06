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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Oklahoma City
Looking for a dog in Oklahoma City, OK? These adoptable pups range from bouncy puppies to calm cuddle bugs, all hoping for a loving home.
Bandit
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Oklahoma City, OK)
- Personality: Very sweet and happy, came in as a rescue. Has tons of energy and needs lots of mental stimulation and activity. Best for an active person or family who is home enough to keep his smart brain busy.
👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MILLIE
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division
- Phone: (405) 297-3100
👉 Meet MILLIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mocha
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Central Oklahoma Humane Society - Adoption Center
- Phone: (405) 286-1229 ext.1
- Personality: Sweet, cuddly boy who loves to be close to his people. Calm for a puppy with a lower-key energy level. Enjoys short play sessions, then snuggling up in bed for naps. Doing well with foster dog siblings and crate training.
👉 Meet Mocha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division
- Phone: (405) 297-3100
👉 Meet this Lab puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division
- Phone: (405) 297-3100
👉 Meet this yellow Lab puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PETEY
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with gray/silver
- Shelter: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division
- Phone: (405) 297-3100
👉 Meet PETEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BAILEY
- Breed: Labrador Retriever Mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division
- Phone: (405) 297-3100
👉 Meet BAILEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toast
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter/Rescue: 405 Animal Rescue
👉 Meet Toast and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RIVER
- Breed: Labrador Retriever Mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division
- Phone: (405) 297-3100
- Personality: Sweet boy who was scared in the shelter but has blossomed in a home. Loves every person he meets. Will do best with a patient family and a routine to help him feel safe and loved. Described as a pure loving soul, a total love bug with a sweet, goofy side.
👉 Meet RIVER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Christina Aguilera
- Breed: Foxhound / Treeing Walker Coonhound mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption Fee: $395
- Shelter/Rescue: Helpless Hounds Central OK Foster (Location: Edmond, OK; adoptable anywhere in the USA)
- Personality: Found as a stray in rural Oklahoma. Friendly and playful — sees strangers as friends she hasn’t met yet and runs right up to them to play. Has done well with other dogs her age and has spent time around a 10-year-old child.
👉 Meet Christina Aguilera and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Royal
- Breed: Lhasa Apso / Pomeranian mix (rescue notes also mention Pom/Yorkie/Maltese mix)
- Age: Young (about 9 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black
- Weight: About 12 lbs full grown (lap-sized)
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter/Rescue: 405 Animal Rescue
- Personality/Background: Described as a “resilient king with a teddy bear soul.” Came to rescue after serious medical challenges (including parvo and leg injuries) and has bounced back. Small, cuddly, and full of heart.
👉 Meet Royal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pippa
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with brown or chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter/Rescue: 405 Animal Rescue
👉 Meet Pippa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wren
- Breed: Border Collie / Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter/Rescue: 405 Animal Rescue
- Personality: Fuzzy puppy full of personality. Loves being outside, running laps, and chasing her tail. Enjoys playing with other dogs and gets along with cats, so she can fit into a multi-pet home. Big fan of mealtime and chew toys. After play, she’s happy to nap on your chest.
👉 Meet Wren and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROSEY
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Husky mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
- Shelter: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division
- Phone: (405) 297-3100
👉 Meet ROSEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Oklahoma City, please consider visiting these shelters and rescues, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Every share and every visit helps a dog get one step closer to a forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.