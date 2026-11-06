🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Oklahoma City

Looking for a dog in Oklahoma City, OK? These adoptable pups range from bouncy puppies to calm cuddle bugs, all hoping for a loving home.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Oklahoma City, OK)

Personality: Very sweet and happy, came in as a rescue. Has tons of energy and needs lots of mental stimulation and activity. Best for an active person or family who is home enough to keep his smart brain busy.

👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier

Jack Russell Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division

Phone: (405) 297-3100

👉 Meet MILLIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Central Oklahoma Humane Society - Adoption Center

Phone: (405) 286-1229 ext.1

Personality: Sweet, cuddly boy who loves to be close to his people. Calm for a puppy with a lower-key energy level. Enjoys short play sessions, then snuggling up in bed for naps. Doing well with foster dog siblings and crate training.

👉 Meet Mocha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division

Phone: (405) 297-3100

👉 Meet this Lab puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division

Phone: (405) 297-3100

👉 Meet this yellow Lab puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Shelter: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division

Phone: (405) 297-3100

👉 Meet PETEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever Mix

Labrador Retriever Mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division

Phone: (405) 297-3100

👉 Meet BAILEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter/Rescue: 405 Animal Rescue

👉 Meet Toast and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever Mix

Labrador Retriever Mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division

Phone: (405) 297-3100

Personality: Sweet boy who was scared in the shelter but has blossomed in a home. Loves every person he meets. Will do best with a patient family and a routine to help him feel safe and loved. Described as a pure loving soul, a total love bug with a sweet, goofy side.

👉 Meet RIVER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Foxhound / Treeing Walker Coonhound mix

Foxhound / Treeing Walker Coonhound mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $395

Shelter/Rescue: Helpless Hounds Central OK Foster (Location: Edmond, OK; adoptable anywhere in the USA)

(Location: Edmond, OK; adoptable anywhere in the USA) Personality: Found as a stray in rural Oklahoma. Friendly and playful — sees strangers as friends she hasn’t met yet and runs right up to them to play. Has done well with other dogs her age and has spent time around a 10-year-old child.

👉 Meet Christina Aguilera and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Lhasa Apso / Pomeranian mix (rescue notes also mention Pom/Yorkie/Maltese mix)

Lhasa Apso / Pomeranian mix (rescue notes also mention Pom/Yorkie/Maltese mix) Age: Young (about 9 months)

Young (about 9 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black Weight: About 12 lbs full grown (lap-sized)

About 12 lbs full grown (lap-sized) Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter/Rescue: 405 Animal Rescue

Personality/Background: Described as a “resilient king with a teddy bear soul.” Came to rescue after serious medical challenges (including parvo and leg injuries) and has bounced back. Small, cuddly, and full of heart.

👉 Meet Royal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with brown or chocolate

White with brown or chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter/Rescue: 405 Animal Rescue

👉 Meet Pippa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Great Pyrenees mix

Border Collie / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter/Rescue: 405 Animal Rescue

Personality: Fuzzy puppy full of personality. Loves being outside, running laps, and chasing her tail. Enjoys playing with other dogs and gets along with cats, so she can fit into a multi-pet home. Big fan of mealtime and chew toys. After play, she’s happy to nap on your chest.

👉 Meet Wren and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Husky mix

Labrador Retriever / Husky mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Shelter: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division

Phone: (405) 297-3100

👉 Meet ROSEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Oklahoma City, please consider visiting these shelters and rescues, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Every share and every visit helps a dog get one step closer to a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.