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🎁 Free Items Available Around Oklahoma City Right Now
Oklahoma City neighbors are sharing some handy free deals this week, from baby clothes to living room furniture and more.
Roofing inspection repairs
Item: Roofing inspection repairs
Description: Listed as “Inspection day” – check the post for details on what’s being offered or needed.
Location: South Youngs Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
Condition/details: Not specified in the listing.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Baby boy clothes
Item: 12–18 month baby boy clothes
Description: Free baby boy clothing in sizes 12–18 months. The poster notes “Must pick up.” Great if you have a little one growing fast.
Location: WoodSpring Suites Tinker, Del City, OK
Condition/details: Not described in detail; check photos and message the poster for specific items and condition.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Gray Sofa and gray chair
Item: Gray sofa and matching gray chair
Description: Full living room seating set that “just all needs a good cleaning.” The poster asks: “Please come get off my porch, bring help. I’ll send address if interested.”
Location: Tinker AFB, Oklahoma City, OK (exact address shared after you message the poster)
Condition/details: Needs cleaning; bring help to lift and load.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Garage Sale, 405 SW 170th Ter, OKC. Friday & Saturday, Nov 6th & 7th. Fri 8-1, 4-6, Sat 8-1.
Event: Garage sale with a wide mix of items
Location: Talavera, Oklahoma City, OK (address in title: 405 SW 170th Ter, OKC)
Dates/Times: Friday & Saturday, Nov 6th & 7th – Fri 8–1, 4–6; Sat 8–1
Source: nextdoor.com
Items mentioned include:
- Sporting goods and tools
- Home decor and framed art (Kirklands)
- Clothing: men’s jeans 30x34, men’s shoes (Hey Dude, Nike, size 8), women’s winter coats (leather, wool)
- Baby & kids items, children’s books and toys
- Electronics including an Xbox, DVDs and CDs
- Kitchen appliances: electric griddle, waffle maker, food dehydrator
- Garden and pet supplies
- TravelPro luggage, floorboard mats (heavy duty), golf balls
- Knex roller coaster and ferris wheel sets with instructions
Note: The listing doesn’t clearly say which items (if any) are free vs. for sale, so check the post or message the host to confirm prices or freebies.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Oklahoma City tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through, read the full post, and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.