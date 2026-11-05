⚡ Oklahoma City Utilities & Infrastructure Jobs – Multiple Openings

Oklahoma City has some solid hands-on roles right now, especially if you like working with tools, tech, and power systems. These jobs keep homes, businesses, and critical services running.

Employer: Veolia North America

Veolia North America Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help manage energy use by reading and collecting data from customer meters across the city. This role mixes field work with light office tasks and comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Everon

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install and service commercial alarm, fire, CCTV, intercom, and access control systems with a company that has a big national footprint. Good fit if you have 3+ years’ experience, know codes, and want room to grow while coaching junior techs.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.90/hour

Schedule: Friday–Monday, 9:30am–8:00pm

Keep Pepsi, Gatorade, and other brands pouring by installing and repairing vending, fountain, ice, and cooling equipment at customer sites. Includes on-the-job training, benefits, and long-term career paths for techs with EPA 608 certification and strong mechanical skills.

Employer: Cardinal Automation Systems

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (field-based, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$45/hour (experience-based)

Work on standby generator systems, switchgear, PLCs, and critical power controls across commercial and industrial sites nationwide. Comes with company vehicle, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, paid training, and all travel expenses covered, ideal for experienced techs who like troubleshooting and don’t mind 75–90% travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good technical spots like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.