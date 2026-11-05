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Oklahoma City
🚌 Oklahoma City Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & OTR Options
4 days ago
Oklahoma City is busy right now, and so is the road and sky traffic. If you like being behind the wheel (or in the cockpit), there are several solid transportation roles hiring across the metro.
Delivery Driver – Food & Beverage Routes
- Employer: Texas Specialty Beverage
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
This role delivers food and beverage products to cafes, bakeries, and restaurants on set routes. Good fit if you like steady local driving, customer service, and don’t mind helping in the warehouse.
Delivery Driver – Walmart Last-Mile (OKC Metro)
- Employer: Pathfinder Logistics LLC
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time and part-time available
- Pay: About $175 per day
Deliver Walmart packages to homes and businesses around the metro on routes up to 10 hours. Great if you want simple, in-person work with clear routes and steady shifts.
Driver – HazMat / Tanker (Class A CDL)
- Employer: Univar Solutions
- Location: 3320 S Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73179
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive company trucks to pick up and deliver hazardous materials and waste, with full compliance and paperwork. Best for experienced CDL drivers who can get and keep a Class A CDL with endorsements.
Delivery Driver – Non-CDL Box Truck
- Employer: BradyPLUS / Imperial Brady
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run local routes in a straight or box truck, handle paperwork, and help in the warehouse with loading and inventory. Good for drivers 21+ with at least 1 year of route experience who want full benefits and steady hours.
Class A CDL Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Based in Oklahoma City, OK (hiring across Lower 48)
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (OTR)
- Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year, minimum $3,500/week worked
Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours across North America. Ideal for experienced solo owner operators who want high earning potential, all miles paid, and a more unique kind of freight.
Diesel Tech – Mechanic I (Truck Service)
- Employer: TravelCenters of America (TA Truck Service)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $19.00–$21.00 per hour
Diagnose and repair heavy-duty trucks and trailers at a national travel center. Comes with benefits, 401(k) match, and room to grow if you like hands-on shop work around big rigs.
Class A CDL – Local Company Tank Driver
- Employer: JRW INC.
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (OKC region)
- Type: Full-time, Local & Regional
- Pay: Top hourly pay (exact rate not listed)
Local tank drivers earn strong hourly rates, are home daily, and get full company benefits plus quarterly bonuses. You’ll need Class A CDL with Tanker and HazMat endorsements and be comfortable working with hazardous materials.
Lead IFR Helicopter Pilot – Air Medical
- Employer: PHI Air Medical / PHI Health
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, 7-on/7-off
- Sign-On Bonus: Up to $50,000
Lead pilots and fly EC135 helicopter air ambulance missions under SPIFR/NVG. Designed for highly experienced helicopter pilots who want leadership duties plus life-saving flight work.
IFR Helicopter Pilot – Air Medical
- Employer: PHI Air Medical / PHI Health
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, 7-on/7-off
- Sign-On Bonus: Up to $50,000
Fly EC135 helicopter air ambulance missions on a day/night rotation. Great for seasoned IFR helicopter pilots who want mission-driven work with strong safety culture and bonus potential.
CDL Truck Driver – Local & OTR (Roll-Off / End Dump)
- Employer: Smithey Environmental Services
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK area (apply in Tulsa)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $23.00 per hour
Family-owned company hiring Class A drivers for roll-off and/or end dump OTR work, with company-paid health insurance, paid vacation, and more. HazMat is preferred but not required; 2 years’ driving experience needed.
Courier / Swing Driver / DOT
- Employer: FedEx
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $22.30 per hour
Work Monday–Friday, roughly 1:00 pm–9:00 pm, covering different routes, picking up and delivering packages, and handling customer service. Good for someone 21+ who can lift 50 lbs and wants steady weekday hours.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—transportation roles in OKC tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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