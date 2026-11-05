🚌 Oklahoma City Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & OTR Options

Oklahoma City is busy right now, and so is the road and sky traffic. If you like being behind the wheel (or in the cockpit), there are several solid transportation roles hiring across the metro.

Employer: Texas Specialty Beverage

Texas Specialty Beverage Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

This role delivers food and beverage products to cafes, bakeries, and restaurants on set routes. Good fit if you like steady local driving, customer service, and don’t mind helping in the warehouse.

Employer: Pathfinder Logistics LLC

Pathfinder Logistics LLC Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time and part-time available

Full-time and part-time available Pay: About $175 per day

Deliver Walmart packages to homes and businesses around the metro on routes up to 10 hours. Great if you want simple, in-person work with clear routes and steady shifts.

Employer: Univar Solutions

Location: 3320 S Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73179

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company trucks to pick up and deliver hazardous materials and waste, with full compliance and paperwork. Best for experienced CDL drivers who can get and keep a Class A CDL with endorsements.

Employer: BradyPLUS / Imperial Brady

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run local routes in a straight or box truck, handle paperwork, and help in the warehouse with loading and inventory. Good for drivers 21+ with at least 1 year of route experience who want full benefits and steady hours.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Oklahoma City, OK (hiring across Lower 48)

Based in (hiring across Lower 48) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (OTR)

Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year, minimum $3,500/week worked

Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours across North America. Ideal for experienced solo owner operators who want high earning potential, all miles paid, and a more unique kind of freight.

Employer: TravelCenters of America (TA Truck Service)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $19.00–$21.00 per hour

Diagnose and repair heavy-duty trucks and trailers at a national travel center. Comes with benefits, 401(k) match, and room to grow if you like hands-on shop work around big rigs.

Employer: JRW INC.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (OKC region)

Type: Full-time, Local & Regional

Pay: Top hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Local tank drivers earn strong hourly rates, are home daily, and get full company benefits plus quarterly bonuses. You’ll need Class A CDL with Tanker and HazMat endorsements and be comfortable working with hazardous materials.

Employer: PHI Air Medical / PHI Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, 7-on/7-off

Sign-On Bonus: Up to $50,000

Lead pilots and fly EC135 helicopter air ambulance missions under SPIFR/NVG. Designed for highly experienced helicopter pilots who want leadership duties plus life-saving flight work.

Employer: PHI Air Medical / PHI Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, 7-on/7-off

Sign-On Bonus: Up to $50,000

Fly EC135 helicopter air ambulance missions on a day/night rotation. Great for seasoned IFR helicopter pilots who want mission-driven work with strong safety culture and bonus potential.

Employer: Smithey Environmental Services

Location: Oklahoma City, OK area (apply in Tulsa)

(apply in Tulsa) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $23.00 per hour

Family-owned company hiring Class A drivers for roll-off and/or end dump OTR work, with company-paid health insurance, paid vacation, and more. HazMat is preferred but not required; 2 years’ driving experience needed.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $22.30 per hour

Work Monday–Friday, roughly 1:00 pm–9:00 pm, covering different routes, picking up and delivering packages, and handling customer service. Good for someone 21+ who can lift 50 lbs and wants steady weekday hours.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—transportation roles in OKC tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.