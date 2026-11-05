📣 Oklahoma City Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Oklahoma City’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of mix between field roles, remote options, and creative brand work. If you’re ready to sell, lead, or grow into a higher‑earning role, there’s plenty to pick from.

Employer: CaptiveAire

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$100,000 base + monthly bonus

Blend engineering with sales: support HVAC/kitchen ventilation projects from design through install, with heavy training, mentorship, and strong benefits (medical, 401k match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, relocation).

Employer: Cavender Auto Family

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes $3,000/month guarantee for first 90 days)

Help customers find new and used vehicles, handle test drives, financing, and follow-up. Good fit if you like people, want steady training, and appreciate perks like parental leave, insurance, and employee discounts.

Employer: Advance America (Purpose Financial)

Location: 9300 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-branch role selling consumer loans, doing marketing, and managing a loan portfolio. Great if you have sales or retail/banking experience and want benefits like 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Grow 788

Location: Hybrid – Oklahoma City, OK 73105

Type: Full-time (other)

Salary: $20–$25/hour + potential bonuses

Field-heavy role running dispensary pop-ups, vendor days, and brand activations. Ideal if you already know cannabis marketing, love events, and want to build relationships with dispensaries while helping shape the brand strategy.

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own beverage brand plans, events, sponsorships, and sales data to grow market presence. Good for someone with 2–4+ years in marketing/sales who wants benefits and a role that mixes analytics, events, and supplier relations.

Employer: Cencora

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (regional travel: CO, KS, UT, OK, WY, NM, MT)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,500–$148,060 (national range)

High-level healthcare sales role managing major oncology accounts, RFPs, and strategic growth plans. Best for someone with 3–5 years in healthcare or complex B2B sales who’s comfortable with heavy travel and consultative selling.

Employer: Palo Alto Networks

Location: Remote from Oklahoma City area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified (base + commission, RSUs, bonus)

Enterprise cybersecurity sales role running large, complex deals and building zero-trust security solutions. Great if you’ve sold SaaS/network/security before and want a high-impact, high-earning remote role.

Employer: Cotality

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (mostly remote, rare office days)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base (exact amount not listed)

SDR-style inside sales role handling inbound/outbound leads, qualifying opportunities, and setting meetings. Good launchpad if you have 2+ years in customer-facing work and want strong training, growth path, and hybrid flexibility.

Employer: Wheel Pros (Hoonigan division)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (field territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$80,000 base

Manage and grow an automotive aftermarket territory, visiting accounts, upselling wheels and accessories, and using CRM to drive growth. Perfect for B2B reps who love car culture and field sales.

Employer: Two Coast Living

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($50–$100 commission per lease)

Be the face of an apartment community—tour units, close leases, and support renewals. Good fit if you’re outgoing, like weekend work, and want base pay plus leasing commissions and benefits.

Employer: Checkmarx

Location: Oklahoma City/TOLA region (remote with travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (uncapped 50/50 base/commission plan)

Sell application security software to large enterprises across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Best for seasoned enterprise software closers (5+ years) who like structured methodologies and big-ticket deals.

Employer: Express Flooring

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Compensation: Commission-based; typical first-year $150,000–$250,000, top performers $300k+

High-earning in-home sales role: run preset “golden leads,” present flooring options, and close on the spot. Includes 7-week paid training and ongoing coaching—great if you’re a closer comfortable with evenings/weekends.

Employer: Comfort Wave (Home Depot partner)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in-store)

Type: Part-time (20–25 hrs/week, weekends required)

Pay: $17/hour base + uncapped commission (avg $20–$30/hour)

Stand inside Home Depot, chat with shoppers, and book HVAC appointments. Great side gig if you’re outgoing, can handle rejection, and want commission upside plus 401(k) match and paid holidays.

Employer: ILIA Beauty

Location: Oklahoma City metro (in-store travel)

Type: Freelance/Contract

Pay: $25–$28/hour

Represent a clean beauty brand in Sephora/retail doors—drive sales, train store teams, and run events. Ideal for experienced makeup artists/beauty advisors who love clean beauty and flexible, event-based work.

Employer: Lennar

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (community/site based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of new home sales consultants, set strategy, visit communities, and oversee closings. Strong match for experienced homebuilder or real estate sales leaders who want robust benefits and a Fortune 500 builder name.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Location: Remote – licensed candidates in OK eligible

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45,000 base; typical earnings $55,000–$75,000; top agents $85,000+

Handle inbound insurance calls only (no cold calling), match customers to auto/home policies, and earn commission. Includes paid training, paid P&C licensing if needed, and full benefits from day one.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: On-site, Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time summer internship

Pay: $21–$30/hour

12-week internship shadowing sales engineers on HVAC/service projects—great for students (business, engineering, sales, marketing) wanting a path into Trane’s post-grad sales training program.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Oklahoma City & Lawton area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,196.66–$179,619.99 + sales commission

Senior-level solution sales role selling building services and sustainability projects. Ideal for experienced B2B sellers (5+ years) who like consultative work, financial modeling, and building long-term customer relationships.

Employer: Driving Academy

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$24/hour

Lead sales for a CDL training school—build and manage a team, run the CRM, and help students choose training packages. Good for B2C closers who like mission-driven work and steady hours.

Employer: CH&W Tire

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (field)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission-based (no cap; base not listed)

Sell commercial, OTR, ag, and farm tires to fleets and businesses, manage accounts, and attend trade shows. Best for reps with at least 1 year of commercial tire sales who want unlimited commission and a company car, phone, and laptop.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—OKC sales roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.