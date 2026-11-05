🚔 Oklahoma City Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Oklahoma City has a solid mix of public safety roles right now, from entry-level dispatch to higher-paid technical and armed security work.

Here are several standout openings if you want to protect people, places, or critical systems.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.45/hour + weekly pay

Highlights: Armed patrol at an aerospace/defense site. You’ll do routine armed patrols, monitor restricted areas, respond to incidents, and provide customer service. Requires DoD Secret clearance and an armed guard license.

Employer: TEKsystems

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $55,000 – $72,500/year

Highlights: Permanent role installing and servicing access control, intrusion alarms, CCTV, and IP cameras on commercial sites. Mix of new construction and retrofits, with medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO. Requires 2+ years in commercial security/low-voltage systems. Application anticipated to close Nov 18, 2026.

Employer: Pioneer Industries International

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000 – $70,000/year

Highlights: Entry-level EHS/safety role supporting plant operations. You’ll run safety programs, inspections, incident investigations, training, and some DOT/EPA-related tasks. Bilingual English/Spanish required, benefits include 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29 – $39/hour

Highlights: Field commercial service tech role working on burglar and fire alarms, CCTV, and card access systems. You’ll troubleshoot, repair, and coordinate with police/fire as needed. Needs 3–4+ years experience with card access/CCTV/IP cameras and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: TriCorps

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (metro area)

Type: Full-time (multiple shifts; part-time options noted)

(multiple shifts; part-time options noted) Pay: $22.00 – $25.00/hour

Highlights: Armed posts across the OKC metro with 1st, 2nd, 3rd, school-hour, weekend, and summer shifts. You’ll control access, patrol, respond to incidents, and write reports. Requires Oklahoma CLEET Armed license, offers medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid sick days.

Employer: City of Oklahoma City – Police Department

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (911 Communications Center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.76 – $32.09/hour (about $43,346.88 – $67,003.92/year )

(about ) Highlights: Entry path into 911 dispatch with paid training and promotion potential to Dispatcher I after probation. You’ll answer 911/non-emergency calls, enter data, and dispatch units. Requires CritiCall testing, full background, and shift work including nights/weekends/holidays.

Employer: Zona Facta Collective

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (OK National Guard JFHQ)

Type: Part-time, 1099

Schedule: Weekends, 5am–1pm, 1pm–9pm, or 9pm–5am

Weekends, Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Armed access-control post at Oklahoma National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, checking IDs/CACs and controlling entry. Requires current CLEET IV license, background/drug screen, reliable transportation, and your own firearm, armor, and duty gear.

If one of these fits you, click through, check the requirements, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.