🏭 Oklahoma City Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Oklahoma City’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level warehouse work to advanced CNC and quality roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: PepsiCo

PepsiCo Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Salary: $22.60/hour

Type: Full-time (Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, 3:30 PM – 1:30 AM)

Build and load pallets of Pepsi, Gatorade, Aquafina and more using forklifts and pallet jacks. This is a fast-paced, physical job with on-the-job training, benefits, and a clear path to grow inside a big, stable company.

Employer: IDEX Corporation

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead CNC programming for complex milling, turning, and multi-axis work using CAD/CAM tools. You’ll own tooling choices, improve processes, support new product launches, and mentor machinists in a modern manufacturing environment.

Employer: ATC Drivetrain

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Set up and run CNC and conventional machines to make metal and non-metal parts from blueprints and specs. Good fit if you like problem-solving on the shop floor, doing your own setups, checks, and light equipment maintenance.

Employer: Expand Energy

Location: Oklahoma City, OK 73173-8317

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (senior-level)

Inspect in-process and finished work, schedule tests, and keep detailed quality records for fabrication and mechanical equipment. Ideal if you have strong mechanical and drawing-reading skills and want a senior quality role in the energy sector.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers will train the right person with solid work habits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.