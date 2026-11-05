⚖️ Oklahoma City Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings

Oklahoma City has a solid mix of legal and compliance jobs right now, from entry-level support roles to senior counsel. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Ball Morse Lowe PLLC

Ball Morse Lowe PLLC Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in person)

Salary: $35,000 – $45,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Support family law attorneys with pleadings, discovery, client communication, and court scheduling in a fast-paced practice. This role is great if you’re organized, detail-focused, and want strong benefits plus room to grow in a well-known regional firm.

Employer: Cencora (AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation)

(AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation) Location: Oklahoma City, OK (global corporate role)

Salary: $119,100 – $186,560 (national range)

Type: Full-time

High-impact corporate role for an experienced M&A attorney (about 7+ years) handling complex domestic and international deals from LOI through post-close. Expect heavy deal work, leading due diligence, negotiating key agreements, and partnering closely with corporate development and senior leadership.

Employer: Saint Francis Health System

Location: Virtual Office – Oklahoma City, OK 73105

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Days

Lead complex billing compliance audits and data analytics for a major health system, with a focus on Epic HB/PB, CMS rules, and coding accuracy. Ideal if you have 5+ years in healthcare billing/coding/compliance and want a senior role shaping training, policies, and risk prevention.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good legal and compliance roles in OKC tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.