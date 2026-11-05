🧑‍💼 Oklahoma City HR Jobs with Multiple Leadership Openings

Oklahoma City has some strong HR leadership roles open right now, from local office partners to national strategy positions. If you’re ready to level up your HR career, these are worth a look.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Oklahoma City, OK (listed as “Anywhere in Country”)

(listed as “Anywhere in Country”) Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,300 – $185,600 for most U.S. locations (higher ranges for NYC/Boston/DC/WA/SoCal/Bay Area)

Senior HR consultant role supporting EY’s USLI FSO practice. You’ll advise leaders on performance, compensation, and career development, use data to spot trends, and help drive AI‑enabled HR and workforce transformation across a large, global firm.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

HR business partner role with a big focus on employee relations, new hire onboarding, benefits questions, and training across the region (about 50% day travel). Kimley-Horn is known for strong benefits, a 2:1 401(k) match, and has been on Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for 19 years.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a nonunion specialty contractor)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (remote or hybrid; monthly travel to Minnesota)

(remote or hybrid; monthly travel to Minnesota) Type: Full-time

Salary: $225,000 – $260,000 per year

Executive TA leader role owning enterprise recruiting and workforce strategy for a fast‑growing industrial electrical and renewable energy contractor. You’ll report to the CHRO, lead multistate recruiting, build skilled‑trades pipelines, and design early‑career and apprenticeship programs during a period of 1,000+ hires per year.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—big HR roles often evolve around the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.