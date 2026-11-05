🍽️ Multiple OKC Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $32/hr

Oklahoma City’s food scene is busy right now—restaurants, hotels, and venues are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work, good people, and feeding happy guests, this week’s list is packed.

Employer: SONIC

SONIC Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Weekly pay (rate not listed)

Help run shifts, support the GM, and lead the crew while keeping food quality and service on point. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Darden – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location + tips

Keep the dining room spotless, flip tables fast, and help hosts and servers keep guests happy. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, health benefits, dining discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Hotel Equities

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00/hr

Overnight front-desk role handling check-ins, payments, reports, and guest requests. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), hotel discounts, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Hotel Equities

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00/hr (Laundry Attendant)

Handle hotel linens, laundry, and back-of-house organization to keep rooms guest-ready. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), hotel & travel discounts, and career development.

Employer: Outback Steakhouse (Bloomin’ Brands)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Not listed (restaurant server role)

Not listed (restaurant server role) Pay: Varies by location + tips

Serve guests, know the menu inside and out, and create fun, memorable meals. Eligible for medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and more through Bloomin’ Brands.

Employer: Outback Steakhouse (Bloomin’ Brands)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: Varies by location + tips

Be the first and last smile guests see—manage the wait list, seat guests, and keep the lobby flowing. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) benefits.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #3202

Location: 4900 S Sooner Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73135

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $32/hr + incentives & premiums

Lead the deli/bakery team, prep food, and keep food safety standards high. Strong package with bonuses, medical/vision/dental, 401(k), stock purchase, paid leave, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: RH

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Cook in an elevated, design-focused restaurant, executing a refined menu with high standards for consistency and presentation. Ideal for cooks with 3+ years’ experience in fast-paced, full-service kitchens.

Employer: Independent McDonald’s Franchisee

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run shifts, lead crew, and hit targets for speed, quality, and cleanliness. Franchise benefits may include paid vacation, holidays, tuition help, medical/dental/vision, and more (details vary by owner).

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work across deli/seafood/pizza, prepping food, stocking, and helping customers. WinCo is employee-owned, with strong medical benefits, ESOP, and tuition support.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix, bake, ice, and package breads, cakes, and pastries while helping customers with special orders. Great if you like hands-on baking plus customer service in an employee-owned company.

Employer: Western Concepts Restaurant Group

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50 – $15.00/hr

Split time between dishwashing and setting up/tearing down banquet events. Daytime availability is required; includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Chef Andrew Black Concepts / Culinary Edge LLC

Location: 100 NE 4th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Pay: $50,000 – $60,000/year

Oversee daily operations for Chef Andrew Black’s downtown restaurants (Grey Sweater, Perle Mesta, Dougla Kitchen). Lead hiring, training, scheduling, inventory, guest experience, and financial performance. Includes paid time off.

Employer: The Social Order Dining Collective

Location: The Jones Assembly, Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Support bartenders at one of OKC’s busiest food, spirits, and music spots—stock, clean, and keep service moving. Benefits can include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO for full-time, and F&B discounts.

Employer: Pioneer College Caterers, Inc

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00/hr

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes and helping with basic food prep in a campus-style setting. Offers 401(k) matching, health, dental, life insurance, and paid time off.

Employer: The Social Order Dining Collective

Location: The Jones Assembly, Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (plus tips; exact rate not listed)

Craft cocktails and deliver high-touch bar service in a high-energy, music-driven venue. Benefits include F&B discounts, mental health support, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision + PTO for full-time staff.

Employer: Off The Top Studios

Location: Bricktown, Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, booth rent

Pay: $30.00 – $60.00/hr (earnings vary with clientele)

Downtown Bricktown barbershop with 24/7 access and strong walk-in potential. You get marketing help, Wi‑Fi, secure shop, upscale clients, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Dougla Kitchen

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: $5.00/hr + tips (estimated $5 – $30/hr total)

Serve in a Caribbean–Indo concept where storytelling and menu knowledge are a big part of the job. Expect team-focused service, paid training, flexible schedule, and employee discounts.

Employer: Row 7 Seed Company

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time, seasonal (mid-July – November)

Pay: $32.00/hr

Cook and sample unique vegetable varieties in grocery stores, talk with shoppers, and rep the brand on weekends. Includes 401(k) with match after 3 months, paid sick time, flexible schedule, and product discounts.

Employer: BARK Entertainment LLC – Bricktown Comedy Club

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $14.00/hr + tips

Perfect if you want to work nights and love stand-up—seat guests, run food and drinks, help with dishes and cleanup. Includes employee discount and health insurance, with steady Thu–Sun evening shifts.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—OKC hospitality jobs tend to fill fast when the right person shows up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.