👔 Oklahoma City Management Jobs with Multiple Leadership Openings

Oklahoma City is busy hiring leaders right now, from construction and logistics to healthcare and city government. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Riverstone Logistics

Riverstone Logistics Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead a client-based profit center for a national “big and bulky” logistics company. You’ll own local P&L, manage warehouse/supply chain operations, and build a high-performing team while being the main point of contact for the client.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a construction client)

CyberCoders (for a construction client) Location: Oklahoma City, OK (travel up to 20%)

(travel up to 20%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Oversee large data centers, distribution centers, or light industrial projects from bid through close-out. Great fit if you have 5+ years of construction operations experience and want to mentor junior staff while owning budget, schedule, and client relationships.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000 – $90,900/year + RSUs & benefits

Run a team of hourly associates in Amazon’s operations network, focusing on safety, quality, and on-time delivery. This is a hands-on leadership role with physical activity, flexible shifts, and strong benefits.

Employer: Crossland Heavy Contractors, Inc.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Serve as the on-site leader for heavy civil and water/wastewater treatment projects (often up to $50M). You’ll drive safety, quality, scheduling, and crew management, with perks like a company truck, laptop, and phone plus solid benefits.

Employer: Ryan Companies US, Inc.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (national travel)

(national travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead complex MEP scopes for hyperscale data centers, from grid-to-rack power systems to advanced cooling and commissioning. Ideal for someone with 10+ years of mechanical/electrical construction and deep data center experience.

Employer: Ryan Companies US, Inc.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (travel as needed)

(travel as needed) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Manage mission-critical data center builds, handling budgets, schedules, QA/QC, and owner relationships. Great next step if you have 4+ years in commercial construction and want exposure to high-tech projects.

Employer: Potbelly Sandwich Works

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000 – $65,000 base + bonus potential

Run a Potbelly shop with full P&L responsibility, leading hiring, training, scheduling, and local marketing. Good fit if you’ve managed a restaurant or retail store and like a fast-paced, guest-focused environment.

Employer: EGR Construction, Inc

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Pay commensurate with experience

Oversee commercial casework/millwork projects from planning through install. You’ll manage budgets, quality, client communication, and field coordination—ideal if you know AWI standards and can read architectural drawings.

Employer: Habakkuk

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: $55,000 – $60,000/year

Lead operations for a faith-based orthopedic device distributor, covering inventory, surgical scheduling, order processing, and warehouse workflows. Great for someone with 5+ years of relevant experience and people-management skills.

Employer: City of Oklahoma City – Airports Department

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Salary: $74,771 – $114,422/year

Supervise airport maintenance operations at Will Rogers World Airport, including airfield pavement, lighting, signage, and grounds. You’ll manage staff, budgets, and FAA compliance (14 CFR Part 139) in a key city leadership role.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (includes hiring and certification bonuses)

Support daily operations at a U-Haul center, leading a team, helping customers, and handling light install work (like hitches). Comes with strong benefits, paid training, and quick advancement potential.

Employer: EGR Construction, Inc

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Bridge coordination and full PM work on commercial casework/millwork jobs. You’ll handle project setup, submittals, change orders, and close-out—perfect if you’ve done project coordination and want to grow into a full PM role.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Full-time (40 hours/week) Salary: $46,988 – $91,800/year + bonus eligible

Run day-to-day operations at a primary care center, leading a 15+ person team and driving patient experience and clinical metrics. Great for leaders with supervisory experience who enjoy healthcare and community impact.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.