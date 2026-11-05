undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Oklahoma City
👔 Oklahoma City Management Jobs with Multiple Leadership Openings
4 days ago
Oklahoma City is busy hiring leaders right now, from construction and logistics to healthcare and city government. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to make a move.
General Manager – Logistics Operations
- Employer: Riverstone Logistics
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a client-based profit center for a national “big and bulky” logistics company. You’ll own local P&L, manage warehouse/supply chain operations, and build a high-performing team while being the main point of contact for the client.
Senior Project Manager – Traveling (Data/Industrial)
- Employer: CyberCoders (for a construction client)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (travel up to 20%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee large data centers, distribution centers, or light industrial projects from bid through close-out. Great fit if you have 5+ years of construction operations experience and want to mentor junior staff while owning budget, schedule, and client relationships.
Area Manager – Fulfillment & Delivery
- Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $90,900/year + RSUs & benefits
Run a team of hourly associates in Amazon’s operations network, focusing on safety, quality, and on-time delivery. This is a hands-on leadership role with physical activity, flexible shifts, and strong benefits.
Water/Wastewater Superintendent
- Employer: Crossland Heavy Contractors, Inc.
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Serve as the on-site leader for heavy civil and water/wastewater treatment projects (often up to $50M). You’ll drive safety, quality, scheduling, and crew management, with perks like a company truck, laptop, and phone plus solid benefits.
Senior MEP Project Manager – Mission Critical (Traveling)
- Employer: Ryan Companies US, Inc.
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (national travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Lead complex MEP scopes for hyperscale data centers, from grid-to-rack power systems to advanced cooling and commissioning. Ideal for someone with 10+ years of mechanical/electrical construction and deep data center experience.
Construction Project Manager – Mission Critical (Traveling)
- Employer: Ryan Companies US, Inc.
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (travel as needed)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Manage mission-critical data center builds, handling budgets, schedules, QA/QC, and owner relationships. Great next step if you have 4+ years in commercial construction and want exposure to high-tech projects.
General Manager – Restaurant
- Employer: Potbelly Sandwich Works
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $65,000 base + bonus potential
Run a Potbelly shop with full P&L responsibility, leading hiring, training, scheduling, and local marketing. Good fit if you’ve managed a restaurant or retail store and like a fast-paced, guest-focused environment.
Project Manager – Commercial Millwork
- Employer: EGR Construction, Inc
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Pay commensurate with experience
Oversee commercial casework/millwork projects from planning through install. You’ll manage budgets, quality, client communication, and field coordination—ideal if you know AWI standards and can read architectural drawings.
Operations Manager – Medical Device Distribution
- Employer: Habakkuk
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $55,000 – $60,000/year
Lead operations for a faith-based orthopedic device distributor, covering inventory, surgical scheduling, order processing, and warehouse workflows. Great for someone with 5+ years of relevant experience and people-management skills.
Unit Operations Supervisor – Airports
- Employer: City of Oklahoma City – Airports Department
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: $74,771 – $114,422/year
Supervise airport maintenance operations at Will Rogers World Airport, including airfield pavement, lighting, signage, and grounds. You’ll manage staff, budgets, and FAA compliance (14 CFR Part 139) in a key city leadership role.
Assistant Moving Center Manager
- Employer: U-Haul
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes hiring and certification bonuses)
Support daily operations at a U-Haul center, leading a team, helping customers, and handling light install work (like hitches). Comes with strong benefits, paid training, and quick advancement potential.
Assistant Project Manager – Millwork
- Employer: EGR Construction, Inc
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Bridge coordination and full PM work on commercial casework/millwork jobs. You’ll handle project setup, submittals, change orders, and close-out—perfect if you’ve done project coordination and want to grow into a full PM role.
Associate Practice Manager – Primary Care Clinic
- Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Salary: $46,988 – $91,800/year + bonus eligible
Run day-to-day operations at a primary care center, leading a 15+ person team and driving patient experience and clinical metrics. Great for leaders with supervisory experience who enjoy healthcare and community impact.
If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.