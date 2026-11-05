🎓 Oklahoma City Education Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week

Oklahoma City has some nice options right now if you love helping people learn—from little kids in daycare to adults in the gym.

Here are several education and coaching roles hiring around Oklahoma City, OK:

Employer: Primrose School of NW Oklahoma City

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Daytime hours only (no nights, no weekends) supporting classrooms as needed. Great fit if you enjoy little kids, want training provided, and like the idea of a warm, structured childcare setting.

Employer: Primrose School of NW Oklahoma City

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead your own classroom with a ready-made curriculum and support from school leadership. Good for someone who wants a steady early childhood role with no nights and no weekends and on-the-job training.

Employer: English 1

Location listed: Oklahoma City, OK (roles are abroad in Asia)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary + performance bonus (exact amount not listed)

Teach English to kids ages 3–16 overseas using a set curriculum. They offer free TEFL certification, visa support, flight allowance, paid leave, and training, so this is ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree and want a gap year or career change abroad.

Employer: Guidepost Montessori

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Run a Montessori classroom for ages 3–6 with hands-on materials and a child-led approach. They offer sponsored Montessori training, health benefits, PTO, and big tuition discounts for your own kids.

Employer: Western Heights Public Schools

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support English learner students and their families with translation, classroom help, and test support. Bilingual is preferred, and this is a good entry into K–12 schools if you have a high school diploma and pass the Para Pro/WorkKeys or have 48 college hours.

Employer: Western Heights Public Schools

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly in a dual language kindergarten classroom, helping with lessons, translation, and family communication. Great if you love little kids, speak another language, and want school hours and holidays.

Employer: VASA Fitness

Location: 2500 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73107

Type: Hourly, class-based

Pay: $30.00 per hour

Coach small-group strength training sessions as a Certified Personal Trainer. You’ll lead high-energy classes, correct form, and get two free gym memberships plus access to benefits if you work 30+ hours.

Employer: VASA Fitness

Location: 2500 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73107

Type: Hourly, class-based

Pay: $30.00 per hour

Teach yoga classes in a calm but upbeat studio setting. Requires RYT 200/500 or similar, plus CPR, and comes with two free gym memberships and potential benefits at higher hours.

Employer: VASA Fitness

Location: 2500 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73107

Type: Hourly, class-based

Pay: $30.00 per hour

Lead high-intensity interval training classes with music, energy, and heart-rate tech. Perfect if you’re certified in group fitness or personal training and love hyping people up while they work.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the requirements, and send that application while it’s fresh on your mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.