🚧 Oklahoma City Construction Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Openings

Oklahoma City’s trades scene is busy right now—lots of field work, steady hours, and several roles paying $50K+ if you’ve got skills and a good work ethic.

Below are 15 solid construction & skilled trades openings around OKC, all in one place.

Employer: Vestas

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (field-based wind sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead turbine installation and commissioning as the on-site technical expert for Vestas wind projects. Great fit if you have wind or heavy mechanical/electrical experience and want leadership responsibility plus lots of field time.

Employer: ACC Home Remodeling (Home Depot partner)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, subcontractor

Salary: $50,000 – $80,000/year (pay per job)

Visit homes, take precise measurements, and create blueprints for Home Depot projects. You’ll need your own truck, tools, and liability insurance, but you get strong earning potential and a flexible schedule.

Note: This role is duplicated in the feed; details are the same as this listing.

Employer: ACC Home Remodeling

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, subcontractor

Salary: $50,000 – $125,000/year (per-job pay)

Install and remodel kitchen cabinets for Home Depot customers with steady work year-round. Ideal if you’re an experienced carpenter with a truck, tools, insurance, and clean background who wants high earning potential and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Crossland Heavy Contractors, Inc.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee pipe or other self-perform trade work on heavy construction projects, leading crews, safety, scheduling, and quality. Comes with company truck, fuel card, phone, benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Afognak Native Corporation / Alutiiq Operations Services

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Tinker AFB)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $42.72/hour

Maintain and repair electrical distribution equipment on base, using thermography and motor analysis tools. Requires an Oklahoma Journeyman Electrician license and at least 4 years’ experience; military base experience is a plus.

Employer: LeafFilter Gutter Protection – Leaf Home Water Solutions

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time or part-time, subcontractor

Salary: Full-time installers can earn $600+/day (per-job pay)

Install and service whole-home water filtration systems with pre-sold jobs and weekly direct deposit. You’ll need a truck/van/SUV, plumbing tools, and insurance; they provide training and help with insurance setup.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run field operations on advanced industrial, data center, and semiconductor projects. Good match if you have 3+ years construction and 1+ year field supervision and want to grow with a large national GC and full benefits.

Employer: United Engines

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the electrical department in a manufacturing plant—supervising techs, troubleshooting controls and instrumentation, and improving processes. Includes 401(k), medical/dental/vision, PTO, disability, life insurance, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Cavender Auto Family – Ford of OKC

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25 per flag hour

Handle oil changes, tire rotations, and basic inspections at a busy Ford store. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, and employee discounts—great entry point if you’re starting in auto service.

Employer: Expand Energy / Compass Manufacturing

Location: Oklahoma City, OK 73173

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fabricate and weld ASME code pressure vessels Monday–Thursday, 6:00 AM–4:30 PM (with possible overtime). Requires 5+ years’ related experience and the ability to pass multiple ASME weld tests; includes PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Soto Flooring

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: W2 employment

Salary: $18 – $20/hour, weekly pay, plus bonuses and referrals

Install and refinish carpet, vinyl, hardwood, tile, and epoxy flooring on residential and commercial jobs. Year-round work with health benefits, PTO, and W2 stability if you have flooring or construction experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (corporate cabinet shop)

Type: Full-time (hourly)

Salary: $18 – $19/hour + ~10 hours overtime/week

Help build cabinets, tables, booths, and fixtures for Braum’s restaurants and assist with equipment rebuilds. Day shift Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–4:30 PM, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation, and product discounts.

Employer: Shebester Bechtel, Inc.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20 – $24/hour

Work on workover rigs handling tubing, rods, and well servicing equipment for a long-standing oilfield company. Requires 1+ year workover rig experience and a valid OK driver’s license; offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and life insurance.

Employer: Galaxy Home Recreation

Location: Oklahoma City, OK 73142

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14 – $17/hour

Assist with delivering and installing hot tubs, swim spas, and game room products, using hand tools and driving box trucks or truck/trailer setups. Good entry-level role with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO if you’re handy and can handle physical work.

Employer: Ryan Companies US, Inc.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time internship (Summer/Co-op)

Salary: $20 – $25/hour

Support project teams with budgeting, scheduling, coordination, and site safety while learning commercial construction from the ground up. Designed for students within 18 months of graduating in construction or a related field.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.