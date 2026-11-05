🔧 Oklahoma City Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Oklahoma City has a bunch of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to skilled maintenance tech roles. If you like staying busy, working with your hands, and keeping places running, this list is worth a look.

Employer: Ted's Cafe Escondido

Location: 68th & May, Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time / Part-Time

Pay: $18–$21/hr

Help keep local restaurants safe, clean, and running smoothly. Great fit if you’re handy, willing to learn, and don’t mind traveling between locations for basic repairs and upkeep.

Employer: Our Blood Institute / Oklahoma Blood Institute

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $14–$18/hr + $500 bonus at 6 months & $1,000 at 1 year

Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m. cleaning medical facilities, including floors, restrooms, and biohazard waste. Comes with strong benefits and $5,000/year tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Hobart Food Equipment and Service

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $21.00–$39.51/hr (based on level/experience)

Keep commercial kitchen equipment running in restaurants, schools, hospitals, and more. Company truck, tools, paid technical training, and clear paths to advance from Tech I to IV.

Employer: Scoop Soldiers

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $14.23–$16.31/hr, ~32–40 hrs/week

Outdoor job riding in a company truck, cleaning residential and commercial yards Monday–Friday. Lots of walking, independent work, and daily dog time.

Employer: SERVPRO of North and Southwest Oklahoma City

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time

Help people after fire and water damage by packing, tracking, and cleaning their belongings and assisting with structural cleaning. Good for detail-oriented folks who don’t mind tough job sites.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time

Maintain and troubleshoot industrial equipment like balers and compactors. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) match, paid vacation, and on-site clinic and pharmacy.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Oklahoma City VA Health Care System, Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time

Work on building systems across carpentry, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, welding, and concrete. Monday–Friday 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m., with federal benefits and credit for related volunteer experience.

Employer: TravelCenters of America

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-Time (listed as Full-Time in posting, role is PT Porter)

Pay: $12–$15/hr

Keep a busy travel center clean and welcoming—restrooms, floors, and common areas. Flexible hours, customer interaction, and access to benefits like meal discounts and tuition help.

Employer: The Facilities Group / CSI International Inc.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-Time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Evening cleaning role handling floors, restrooms, trash, and locking up. Good fit if you want steady night hours and can work mostly on your own.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health Baptist Medical Center

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time

Lead housekeeping staff in a hospital setting—training, inspections, supply ordering—plus regular cleaning duties. Includes front-loaded PTO, medical benefits, and education support.

Employer: Community Hospital OKC – North

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time

Hospital housekeeping role focused on floor care and infection control in patient and non-patient areas. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, and prefers floor-stripping experience.

Employer: Community Hospital OKC – South

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time

Maintain hospital buildings, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and grounds. Ideal for someone with multi-trade experience who wants stable hours plus full benefits and paid time off.

Employer: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $29.25/hr starting, up to $33.25/hr

Maintain and troubleshoot bakery production equipment in a multi-level plant. Strong union benefits, pension, paid time off, and room to grow your technical skills.

Employer: Pink's Windows OKC

Location: Midtown, Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $18–$25/hr + tips (training at $17/hr)

Clean residential and commercial windows, power wash, and do gutter cleaning. Monday–Friday daytime hours, lots of ladder work, and big upside if you advance to Lead Tech.

Employer: Multi Clean

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Likely Part-Time/Evening (flexible)

Evening cleaning with very flexible schedules—dusting, mopping, restrooms, and windows. Offers on-the-job training, health insurance, and chances to move up.

Employer: Quail Creek Bank

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $40,000–$55,000/year

Daytime Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. role overseeing building maintenance, vendors, office supplies, and mail. Great for a hands-on person who also likes organizing and coordinating.

Employer: EnviroGuard Pest Control

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $14–$15/hr + bonuses & commission potential

On-the-road role treating residential homes, talking with customers, and learning pest control from scratch. Company truck, paid training, and growth potential as the company expands.

Employer: Coreworks (Compass Group)

Location: Bellevue Health & Rehab Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time and Part-Time

Pay: $14–$16/hr

Hospitality-style housekeeping in a healthcare setting—rooms, halls, linens, and bathrooms. People-centered culture with access to medical, dental, vision, and other benefits (varies by hours).

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good maintenance and cleaning roles in OKC tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.