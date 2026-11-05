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🔧 Oklahoma City Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Oklahoma City has a bunch of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to skilled maintenance tech roles. If you like staying busy, working with your hands, and keeping places running, this list is worth a look.
Entry-Level Maintenance Technician
Employer: Ted's Cafe Escondido
Location: 68th & May, Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-Time / Part-Time
Pay: $18–$21/hr
Help keep local restaurants safe, clean, and running smoothly. Great fit if you’re handy, willing to learn, and don’t mind traveling between locations for basic repairs and upkeep.
Custodial Services Specialist
Employer: Our Blood Institute / Oklahoma Blood Institute
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-Time
Pay: $14–$18/hr + $500 bonus at 6 months & $1,000 at 1 year
Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m. cleaning medical facilities, including floors, restrooms, and biohazard waste. Comes with strong benefits and $5,000/year tuition reimbursement.
Service Technician I–IV
Employer: Hobart Food Equipment and Service
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-Time
Pay: $21.00–$39.51/hr (based on level/experience)
Keep commercial kitchen equipment running in restaurants, schools, hospitals, and more. Company truck, tools, paid technical training, and clear paths to advance from Tech I to IV.
Dog Waste Management Professional
Employer: Scoop Soldiers
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-Time
Pay: $14.23–$16.31/hr, ~32–40 hrs/week
Outdoor job riding in a company truck, cleaning residential and commercial yards Monday–Friday. Lots of walking, independent work, and daily dog time.
Contents Technician
Employer: SERVPRO of North and Southwest Oklahoma City
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-Time
Help people after fire and water damage by packing, tracking, and cleaning their belongings and assisting with structural cleaning. Good for detail-oriented folks who don’t mind tough job sites.
Industrial Equipment Maintenance Technician
Employer: Hobby Lobby
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-Time
Maintain and troubleshoot industrial equipment like balers and compactors. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) match, paid vacation, and on-site clinic and pharmacy.
Maintenance Mechanic
Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Location: Oklahoma City VA Health Care System, Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-Time
Work on building systems across carpentry, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, welding, and concrete. Monday–Friday 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m., with federal benefits and credit for related volunteer experience.
Porter (PT)
Employer: TravelCenters of America
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Part-Time (listed as Full-Time in posting, role is PT Porter)
Pay: $12–$15/hr
Keep a busy travel center clean and welcoming—restrooms, floors, and common areas. Flexible hours, customer interaction, and access to benefits like meal discounts and tuition help.
Night General Cleaner (Part Time)
Employer: The Facilities Group / CSI International Inc.
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Part-Time
Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Evening cleaning role handling floors, restrooms, trash, and locking up. Good fit if you want steady night hours and can work mostly on your own.
Environmental Services Associate Lead
Employer: INTEGRIS Health Baptist Medical Center
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-Time
Lead housekeeping staff in a hospital setting—training, inspections, supply ordering—plus regular cleaning duties. Includes front-loaded PTO, medical benefits, and education support.
Housekeeper Floor Technician – Evening
Employer: Community Hospital OKC – North
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-Time
Hospital housekeeping role focused on floor care and infection control in patient and non-patient areas. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, and prefers floor-stripping experience.
General Maintenance Technician – Full Time
Employer: Community Hospital OKC – South
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-Time
Maintain hospital buildings, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and grounds. Ideal for someone with multi-trade experience who wants stable hours plus full benefits and paid time off.
Maintenance Technician
Employer: Bimbo Bakeries USA
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-Time
Pay: $29.25/hr starting, up to $33.25/hr
Maintain and troubleshoot bakery production equipment in a multi-level plant. Strong union benefits, pension, paid time off, and room to grow your technical skills.
Window Cleaning Technician
Employer: Pink's Windows OKC
Location: Midtown, Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-Time
Pay: $18–$25/hr + tips (training at $17/hr)
Clean residential and commercial windows, power wash, and do gutter cleaning. Monday–Friday daytime hours, lots of ladder work, and big upside if you advance to Lead Tech.
Commercial Cleaner
Employer: Multi Clean
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Likely Part-Time/Evening (flexible)
Evening cleaning with very flexible schedules—dusting, mopping, restrooms, and windows. Offers on-the-job training, health insurance, and chances to move up.
Facilities Manager
Employer: Quail Creek Bank
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-Time
Pay: $40,000–$55,000/year
Daytime Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. role overseeing building maintenance, vendors, office supplies, and mail. Great for a hands-on person who also likes organizing and coordinating.
Pest Control Technician
Employer: EnviroGuard Pest Control
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-Time
Pay: $14–$15/hr + bonuses & commission potential
On-the-road role treating residential homes, talking with customers, and learning pest control from scratch. Company truck, paid training, and growth potential as the company expands.
Housekeeper (Full and Part Time)
Employer: Coreworks (Compass Group)
Location: Bellevue Health & Rehab Center, Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-Time and Part-Time
Pay: $14–$16/hr
Hospitality-style housekeeping in a healthcare setting—rooms, halls, linens, and bathrooms. People-centered culture with access to medical, dental, vision, and other benefits (varies by hours).
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good maintenance and cleaning roles in OKC tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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