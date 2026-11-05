🎨 Several Arts & Media Jobs Hiring Now in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City’s media scene is busy right now, with new roles in TV news, public broadcasting, and tech writing. If you’re a storyteller, writer, or visual creative, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Sinclair Inc. (KOCB/KOKH)

Sinclair Inc. (KOCB/KOKH) Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time morning anchor role for a dynamic on-air journalist who can lead the team, help plan newscasts, and create regular content. You’ll need 3+ years on-air experience, strong writing and live reporting skills, and a comfort with social media and audience engagement.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (work model per role listing)

(work model per role listing) Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,400 – $158,000/year (projected range)

Write and edit cybersecurity and technical documents for government clients—reports, guides, presentations, and more. Requires 5+ years of technical/executive-level writing, strong MS Office skills, and an active Secret clearance; comes with a broad benefits package and professional development support.

Employer: Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $30,000 – $45,000/year

Shoot and edit news stories for Oklahoma News Report, the OETA website, and social platforms, traveling with a journalist across the state. Great fit if you’re comfortable with ENG cameras, non-linear editing (Avid), flexible hours, and some overnight travel, with state benefits and retirement.

Employer: Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $27,500 – $40,000/year

General assignment TV reporter role for Oklahoma News Report, focused on impactful stories from communities across the state. You’ll produce a weekly 5-minute package, travel with a photographer, write scripts, and report across platforms, with preference for candidates with a journalism degree and 2–5 years’ experience.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (role requires relocation to Costa Mesa, CA , relocation provided)

(role requires , relocation provided) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + equity; total comp depends on experience)

Create user-focused manuals and guides for advanced defense and autonomy products, working closely with engineers and product teams. Needs 4+ years of technical writing, ability to get a security clearance, and comfort working onsite in Costa Mesa, CA, with relocation support and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas on how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.