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Oklahoma City
🏗️ Oklahoma City Engineering & Architecture – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
4 days ago
Oklahoma City’s A/E job market is busy right now, from public works to aerospace and high-end fabrication. If you’re an engineer or architect, there’s a solid mix of field, design, and leadership roles open.
Forensic Engineer Contractor (1099)
- Employer: DONAN
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Independent contractor (1099), full-time workload
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on field work inspecting residential damage, then writing detailed technical reports for insurance clients. Great fit if you’re a P.E. who likes site visits, failure analysis, and working independently.
Product Engineer – Remanufacturing
- Employer: ATC
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead new product launches for automotive powertrain/drivetrain remanufacturing. Ideal if you’ve brought products to market before and enjoy working between customers, suppliers, and manufacturing.
Environmental Senior Project Manager
- Employer: Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc. (CEC)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role building an environmental practice (site investigation, remediation, compliance) across sectors like real estate, mining, oil & gas, and power. Designed for a 15+ year pro with a PE/PG/LEP/LSP and a strong client network.
Engineering Assistant I – City of OKC
- Employer: City of Oklahoma City – Public Works
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, Non-exempt
- Salary: $58,631 – $89,512/year
Support city engineers with plan review and design for paving, drainage, sewer, water lines, and airport projects. Good step if you have some civil/plan review experience and want strong benefits and pension-style retirement.
Maintenance Repair & Overhaul Engineer (Onsite)
- Employer: Pratt & Whitney / RTX
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Tinker AFB area)
- Type: Full-time, Onsite
- Salary: $86,800 – $165,200/year
Work with the Engine Life Management Team on military fan and compressor hardware, supporting engine overhaul and investigations. Great for aerospace/mechanical engineers with 5+ years’ experience and U.S. citizenship.
Reliability & Maintainability Engineer, Journeyman
- Employer: COLSA
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, Onsite (100%)
- Salary: Not listed (annual)
Support Air Force and joint weapon systems with R&M analysis, trade studies, and test support. Best for engineers with 10+ years’ experience and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.
Senior Engineer – Municipal Water/Wastewater
- Employer: The Haskell Company
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead planning and design of treatment plants, pipelines, and pump stations while managing scope, schedule, and budget. A strong fit for a PE with 10+ years in municipal water/wastewater and consulting.
Senior Civil Engineer
- Employer: The Haskell Company
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (and Tulsa)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own site/civil design (hydrology, utilities, stormwater) and lead a small team using Civil 3D. Great if you’re a licensed civil PE ready to lead strategy, design, and mentoring.
Project Engineer – Industrial Automation
- Employer: The Haskell Company
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, travel up to ~40%
- Salary: Base listed as $140,000 for Livermore, CA; OKC pay will vary by experience/location
Design and commission control systems (480V and below), PLC/HMI, and data systems for industrial clients. Ideal for engineers with 5–10 years in industrial controls and Allen-Bradley PLC/HMI experience.
Project Engineer, Advanced Facilities Group
- Employer: JE Dunn Construction
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level project engineer role on high-tech industrial, data center, and semiconductor projects. Good for recent grads in construction management or engineering who want field experience and growth.
Senior Geotechnical Engineer / Project Manager
- Employer: Kleinfelder
- Location: Oklahoma City or Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead geotechnical projects (foundations, slopes, earth retention, soil improvement) and mentor junior staff. Best for a PE with ~9+ years and strong analysis skills in soil/rock and construction support.
Systems Engineer – Air Force MBSE
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $225,000/year
High-impact systems engineering role using SysML and CAMEO to support Air Force avionics and digital engineering. A match for senior engineers (10+ years) with aerospace experience and an active Secret clearance.
Commercial Construction Estimator – Architectural Metals
- Employer: Artform | architectural fabrication
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own detailed estimates for custom metal cladding and facade systems, working closely with architects and GCs. Great if you know Revit, Procore, and architectural metals and like being deep in drawings and cost data.
Technical Professional (Associate–Senior) – Cementing
- Employer: Halliburton – Cementing
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience
Entry-level through senior track in cementing services, from lab testing and bulk plant work to rig-site operations and design. Good for STEM grads who want hands-on oilfield experience and structured technical training.
Senior Architect
- Employer: New Fire Native Design Group PLLC
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead design and delivery of tribal government, cultural, healthcare, and community projects. Best for licensed architects with 10+ years who enjoy client-facing work, Revit, and mentoring teams.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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