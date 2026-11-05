🏗️ Oklahoma City Engineering & Architecture – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Oklahoma City’s A/E job market is busy right now, from public works to aerospace and high-end fabrication. If you’re an engineer or architect, there’s a solid mix of field, design, and leadership roles open.

Employer: DONAN

DONAN Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Independent contractor (1099), full-time workload

Independent contractor (1099), full-time workload Salary: Not listed

Hands-on field work inspecting residential damage, then writing detailed technical reports for insurance clients. Great fit if you’re a P.E. who likes site visits, failure analysis, and working independently.

Employer: ATC

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead new product launches for automotive powertrain/drivetrain remanufacturing. Ideal if you’ve brought products to market before and enjoy working between customers, suppliers, and manufacturing.

Employer: Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc. (CEC)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role building an environmental practice (site investigation, remediation, compliance) across sectors like real estate, mining, oil & gas, and power. Designed for a 15+ year pro with a PE/PG/LEP/LSP and a strong client network.

Employer: City of Oklahoma City – Public Works

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Salary: $58,631 – $89,512/year

Support city engineers with plan review and design for paving, drainage, sewer, water lines, and airport projects. Good step if you have some civil/plan review experience and want strong benefits and pension-style retirement.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney / RTX

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Tinker AFB area)

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Salary: $86,800 – $165,200/year

Work with the Engine Life Management Team on military fan and compressor hardware, supporting engine overhaul and investigations. Great for aerospace/mechanical engineers with 5+ years’ experience and U.S. citizenship.

Employer: COLSA

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, Onsite (100%)

Salary: Not listed (annual)

Support Air Force and joint weapon systems with R&M analysis, trade studies, and test support. Best for engineers with 10+ years’ experience and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: The Haskell Company

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead planning and design of treatment plants, pipelines, and pump stations while managing scope, schedule, and budget. A strong fit for a PE with 10+ years in municipal water/wastewater and consulting.

Employer: The Haskell Company

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (and Tulsa)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own site/civil design (hydrology, utilities, stormwater) and lead a small team using Civil 3D. Great if you’re a licensed civil PE ready to lead strategy, design, and mentoring.

Employer: The Haskell Company

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time , travel up to ~40%

, travel up to ~40% Salary: Base listed as $140,000 for Livermore, CA; OKC pay will vary by experience/location

Design and commission control systems (480V and below), PLC/HMI, and data systems for industrial clients. Ideal for engineers with 5–10 years in industrial controls and Allen-Bradley PLC/HMI experience.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level project engineer role on high-tech industrial, data center, and semiconductor projects. Good for recent grads in construction management or engineering who want field experience and growth.

Employer: Kleinfelder

Location: Oklahoma City or Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead geotechnical projects (foundations, slopes, earth retention, soil improvement) and mentor junior staff. Best for a PE with ~9+ years and strong analysis skills in soil/rock and construction support.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $225,000/year

High-impact systems engineering role using SysML and CAMEO to support Air Force avionics and digital engineering. A match for senior engineers (10+ years) with aerospace experience and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Artform | architectural fabrication

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own detailed estimates for custom metal cladding and facade systems, working closely with architects and GCs. Great if you know Revit, Procore, and architectural metals and like being deep in drawings and cost data.

Employer: Halliburton – Cementing

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Entry-level through senior track in cementing services, from lab testing and bulk plant work to rig-site operations and design. Good for STEM grads who want hands-on oilfield experience and structured technical training.

Employer: New Fire Native Design Group PLLC

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead design and delivery of tribal government, cultural, healthcare, and community projects. Best for licensed architects with 10+ years who enjoy client-facing work, Revit, and mentoring teams.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.