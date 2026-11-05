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📋 Oklahoma City admin & clerical roundup with multiple openings
Oklahoma City has a lot of front desk, scheduling, and coordinator roles open right now. Good mix of healthcare, legal, banking, and creative offices hiring.
Welcome Coordinator
Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Pay: $17.00 – $25.65/hour + bonus eligible
Create a warm first impression for older adult patients while handling check-ins, phones, scheduling, and paperwork in a busy clinic. Full CVS Health benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement) and application window open through 05/04/2027.
Duplicate listing on Indeed not repeated.
Mail Room Associate
Employer: Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time
Sort, stamp, and route incoming and outgoing mail for a multi-floor office, plus help with the switchboard as needed. Good fit if you’re organized, like routine tasks, and can be on your feet and lift up to 50 lbs.
Creative Operations Coordinator
Employer: Newcastle Flow Advertising / MenuFramer
Location: Downtown Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time, in-office
Pay: $15 – $20/hour
Split role between photo editing (Lightroom/Photoshop) and office operations like leads, scheduling, receipts, and data. Great if you want to learn both agency and SaaS work and already use AI tools in your day-to-day.
Duplicate listing on Indeed not repeated.
Telemetry Tech Unit Secretary – Full Time Days
Employer: Community Hospital (United Surgical Partners International, Inc)
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time, days
Support a hospital unit with phones, medical records, admissions/discharges, and stocking while working closely with nurses. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), PTO, holidays).
Sr. Administrative Specialist
Employer: Abacus Technology Corporation
Location: Tinker AFB, Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time
High-level admin role supporting Air Force directorates with calendars, briefings, records, travel, and documentation. Requires 10+ years admin experience, 5+ in DoD, and a current Secret clearance.
Surgery Scheduler – Adult General Surgery Clinic
Employer: OU Health
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time
Coordinate all surgery bookings, maintain schedules, and work closely with surgeons and nurses. Needs 1+ year surgery scheduling experience and offers a full OU Health benefits package.
Weekend Receptionist
Employer: Legend Senior Living®
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time (weekend schedule: Sat & Sun 4pm–Midnight)
Be the front desk face for a senior living community on weekends—phones, visitors, light admin, and helping the sales team. Includes medical/dental/vision (if eligible), 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and bonus opportunities.
Scheduling Coordinator – Kathryn Ann Meinders Digestive Health
Employer: Mercy
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time
Help patients get scheduled and keep clinic operations smooth with accurate data entry and phone work. Requires HS diploma; healthcare experience and medical terminology are preferred. Mercy offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and matched retirement.
Patient Service Rep – Resource Pool
Employer: Mercy
Location: Oklahoma City metro clinics
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm, travel between clinics
Front desk role covering multiple primary care clinics—check-in/out, phones, scheduling, and scanning in Epic. Great if you like variety and want full Mercy benefits from day one.
Document Specialist – Vehicle Lien Perfection
Employer: MidFirst Bank
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Not listed (office-based)
Handle lien perfection for vehicle and consumer loans—review documents, work with DMVs/tag agencies, and process releases. Ideal for someone detail-focused with 1+ year in titles, DMV, auto finance, or similar admin/banking work.
Front Desk Receptionist
Employer: The Brow Slayer Studio
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Part-time, in person
Pay: From $13/hour
Welcome salon clients, manage check-in/out, phones, and appointments in a busy beauty studio. Includes employee discount and suits someone friendly who can multitask.
Administrative Assistant
Employer: INTEGRIS Health Baptist Medical Center
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time, daytime
Provide admin support to a leader—phones, reports, budgets, travel, meetings, and files. Requires a degree plus experience (or 5 years secretarial) and comes with INTEGRIS benefits like front-loaded PTO and health coverage.
Shareholder Project Coordinator
Employer: Snowmass Creek Capital (family office affiliated with MidFirst Bank)
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Not listed (office-based)
Project-heavy admin role supporting shareholder services, the COO, and aviation operations—tracking deadlines, preparing materials, and handling confidential info. Best for someone with 3+ years project/admin experience and strong Excel/PowerPoint skills.
Part Time Legal Receptionist
Employer: Rhodes Hieronymus Jones Tucker and Gable, PLLC
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Part-time (~25 hrs/week, Mon–Fri)
Pay: $18 – $22/hour
Front desk role at a law firm: greet clients, manage mail, supplies, conference rooms, and run documents to local courts. Great entry into legal admin if you have at least 1 year office experience and reliable transportation.
Front Desk / Patient Services Representative
Employer: Western Oklahoma Pain Specialist (Comprehensive Spine and Pain)
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time, in person (40 hrs/week)
Pay: $16 – $18/hour
Busy medical front desk role handling check-ins, phones, scheduling, payments, insurance verification, and records. Offers 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, paid training, and advancement opportunities.
Surgery Scheduler – Adult Ear, Nose, & Throat Clinic
Employer: OU Health
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time
Similar to the General Surgery role but in ENT—manage surgery dates, communicate with physicians, and run daily schedules. Requires 1+ year surgery scheduling and includes OU Health’s full benefits.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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