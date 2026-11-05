📋 Oklahoma City admin & clerical roundup with multiple openings

Oklahoma City has a lot of front desk, scheduling, and coordinator roles open right now. Good mix of healthcare, legal, banking, and creative offices hiring.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $25.65/hour + bonus eligible

Create a warm first impression for older adult patients while handling check-ins, phones, scheduling, and paperwork in a busy clinic. Full CVS Health benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement) and application window open through 05/04/2027.

Duplicate listing on Indeed not repeated.

Employer: Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Sort, stamp, and route incoming and outgoing mail for a multi-floor office, plus help with the switchboard as needed. Good fit if you’re organized, like routine tasks, and can be on your feet and lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Newcastle Flow Advertising / MenuFramer

Location: Downtown Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, in-office

Pay: $15 – $20/hour

Split role between photo editing (Lightroom/Photoshop) and office operations like leads, scheduling, receipts, and data. Great if you want to learn both agency and SaaS work and already use AI tools in your day-to-day.

Duplicate listing on Indeed not repeated.

Employer: Community Hospital (United Surgical Partners International, Inc)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, days

Support a hospital unit with phones, medical records, admissions/discharges, and stocking while working closely with nurses. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), PTO, holidays).

Employer: Abacus Technology Corporation

Location: Tinker AFB, Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

High-level admin role supporting Air Force directorates with calendars, briefings, records, travel, and documentation. Requires 10+ years admin experience, 5+ in DoD, and a current Secret clearance.

Employer: OU Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Coordinate all surgery bookings, maintain schedules, and work closely with surgeons and nurses. Needs 1+ year surgery scheduling experience and offers a full OU Health benefits package.

Employer: Legend Senior Living®

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time (weekend schedule: Sat & Sun 4pm–Midnight)

Be the front desk face for a senior living community on weekends—phones, visitors, light admin, and helping the sales team. Includes medical/dental/vision (if eligible), 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and bonus opportunities.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Help patients get scheduled and keep clinic operations smooth with accurate data entry and phone work. Requires HS diploma; healthcare experience and medical terminology are preferred. Mercy offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and matched retirement.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Oklahoma City metro clinics

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm, travel between clinics

Front desk role covering multiple primary care clinics—check-in/out, phones, scheduling, and scanning in Epic. Great if you like variety and want full Mercy benefits from day one.

Employer: MidFirst Bank

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Not listed (office-based)

Handle lien perfection for vehicle and consumer loans—review documents, work with DMVs/tag agencies, and process releases. Ideal for someone detail-focused with 1+ year in titles, DMV, auto finance, or similar admin/banking work.

Employer: The Brow Slayer Studio

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: From $13/hour

Welcome salon clients, manage check-in/out, phones, and appointments in a busy beauty studio. Includes employee discount and suits someone friendly who can multitask.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health Baptist Medical Center

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, daytime

Provide admin support to a leader—phones, reports, budgets, travel, meetings, and files. Requires a degree plus experience (or 5 years secretarial) and comes with INTEGRIS benefits like front-loaded PTO and health coverage.

Employer: Snowmass Creek Capital (family office affiliated with MidFirst Bank)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Not listed (office-based)

Project-heavy admin role supporting shareholder services, the COO, and aviation operations—tracking deadlines, preparing materials, and handling confidential info. Best for someone with 3+ years project/admin experience and strong Excel/PowerPoint skills.

Employer: Rhodes Hieronymus Jones Tucker and Gable, PLLC

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time (~25 hrs/week, Mon–Fri)

Pay: $18 – $22/hour

Front desk role at a law firm: greet clients, manage mail, supplies, conference rooms, and run documents to local courts. Great entry into legal admin if you have at least 1 year office experience and reliable transportation.

Employer: Western Oklahoma Pain Specialist (Comprehensive Spine and Pain)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, in person (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16 – $18/hour

Busy medical front desk role handling check-ins, phones, scheduling, payments, insurance verification, and records. Offers 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, paid training, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: OU Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Similar to the General Surgery role but in ENT—manage surgery dates, communicate with physicians, and run daily schedules. Requires 1+ year surgery scheduling and includes OU Health’s full benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.