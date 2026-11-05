💰 Oklahoma City Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From $20/hr to $130K

Oklahoma City’s finance scene is busy right now—especially in oil & gas, banking, and hospitality. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s a mix of analyst, tax, AP, and leadership roles open across the metro.

Employer: Busey

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (onsite/hybrid not specified)

Salary: $69,000–$96,000/year + potential bonus

Type: Full-time

Review commercial borrower financials, test covenants, and handle post‑closing loan reviews. Great fit if you know credit analysis, loan docs, and want mentorship responsibilities plus a strong benefits package.

Employer: H2 Health

Location: Remote (US) – tied to OKC listing but work from anywhere in the U.S.

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Build budgets, models, dashboards, and forecasts for a growing healthcare group. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years in FP&A/corporate finance and love turning big data sets into clear insights.

Employer: Distinct (recruiting for an OKC CPA firm)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (hybrid)

Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year

Type: Full-time

Prepare a mix of individual and business returns in a smaller firm that plans busy season around 50–55 hours/week instead of burnout hours. Good for experienced preparers who want long‑term stability and better work‑life balance.

Employer: Robert Half (for a client)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK 73103 (100% onsite)

Salary: $20–$25/hour (DOE)

Type: Part-time, Temporary (20–25 hrs/week, ~8 weeks)

Short‑term AP role handling high‑volume invoices, vendor maintenance, and expense reports. Great bridge job if you have 4+ years of AP and want steady hours for a couple of months.

Employer: Stride Bank, N.A.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Analyze commercial borrowers, underwrite income‑producing real estate and C&I credits, and prepare loan proposals. Best for someone with 2–4 years of commercial credit analysis who wants deeper deal exposure.

Employer: Jobot (for an OKC energy manufacturer)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Salary: $85,000–$110,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead core accounting (GL, close, reporting, audits) for a large energy manufacturing group. Designed for accountants with 5+ years and strong oil & gas/manufacturing experience who want a senior seat with room to grow.

Employer: Jobot (for a public accounting firm)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Salary: $80,000–$130,000/year

Type: Full-time

Public accounting role focused on tax compliance and planning for oil & gas clients. Good match if you have 3–5+ years in tax, like complex returns, and want bonuses, summer hours, and clear advancement.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (remote role tied to OKC)

Salary: $22–$25/hour

Type: Full-time

Support warranty recovery accounting, reconcile systems to the GL, and analyze vendor data. Great if you have 2+ years in accounting/finance and want remote work with a national company.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Match and reconcile fuel supplier invoices, chase credits, and work with large data sets. Entry‑level friendly (0–1 year experience) and a solid way into OKC’s energy and fuel world.

Employer: OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark (Pyramid Global Hospitality)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Oversee AP/AR, GL, payroll, and financial reporting for a major new resort and waterpark. Best for accountants with 3–5+ years (hospitality a plus) who want to manage a team and own the books for a high‑profile property.

Employer: Center Phase Energy

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in person)

Salary: From $25/hour

Type: Full-time

Handle vendor bills, 1099s, AP reconciliations, and shared‑services allocations while supporting staff accountants. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of AP and want strong benefits plus exposure to multi‑entity accounting.

Employer: Communication Federal Credit Union

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Work with members on delinquent accounts, set up payment plans, and manage recoveries like garnishments or repossessions. Comes with standout benefits, including 200% 401(k) match up to 5% and low‑cost medical.

Employer: Flywheel Energy, LLC

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Own reserves data integrity, build analytics tools, and lead third‑party reserves audits using Aries, SQL, and Power BI/Spotfire. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in upstream reserves/planning who loves data, automation, and cross‑team work.

Employer: Endatus, LLC

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (hybrid)

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Type: Contract

Interpret title documents, issue division orders, resolve ownership issues, and support A&D work for oil & gas clients. Best for seasoned division order pros (5+ years) who want flexible, project‑based work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume tonight and send a few applications while these are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.