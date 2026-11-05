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💰 Oklahoma City Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From $20/hr to $130K
Oklahoma City’s finance scene is busy right now—especially in oil & gas, banking, and hospitality. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s a mix of analyst, tax, AP, and leadership roles open across the metro.
Credit Monitoring Analyst II
Employer: Busey
Location: Oklahoma City, OK (onsite/hybrid not specified)
Salary: $69,000–$96,000/year + potential bonus
Type: Full-time
Review commercial borrower financials, test covenants, and handle post‑closing loan reviews. Great fit if you know credit analysis, loan docs, and want mentorship responsibilities plus a strong benefits package.
FP&A Analyst (Remote)
Employer: H2 Health
Location: Remote (US) – tied to OKC listing but work from anywhere in the U.S.
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Build budgets, models, dashboards, and forecasts for a growing healthcare group. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years in FP&A/corporate finance and love turning big data sets into clear insights.
Tax Preparer
Employer: Distinct (recruiting for an OKC CPA firm)
Location: Oklahoma City, OK (hybrid)
Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year
Type: Full-time
Prepare a mix of individual and business returns in a smaller firm that plans busy season around 50–55 hours/week instead of burnout hours. Good for experienced preparers who want long‑term stability and better work‑life balance.
Accounts Payable Specialist (8‑Week Contract)
Employer: Robert Half (for a client)
Location: Oklahoma City, OK 73103 (100% onsite)
Salary: $20–$25/hour (DOE)
Type: Part-time, Temporary (20–25 hrs/week, ~8 weeks)
Short‑term AP role handling high‑volume invoices, vendor maintenance, and expense reports. Great bridge job if you have 4+ years of AP and want steady hours for a couple of months.
Credit Analyst II
Employer: Stride Bank, N.A.
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Analyze commercial borrowers, underwrite income‑producing real estate and C&I credits, and prepare loan proposals. Best for someone with 2–4 years of commercial credit analysis who wants deeper deal exposure.
Senior Accountant – Oil & Gas Manufacturing
Employer: Jobot (for an OKC energy manufacturer)
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Salary: $85,000–$110,000/year
Type: Full-time
Lead core accounting (GL, close, reporting, audits) for a large energy manufacturing group. Designed for accountants with 5+ years and strong oil & gas/manufacturing experience who want a senior seat with room to grow.
Tax Manager / Senior Tax Associate – Oil & Gas Focus
Employer: Jobot (for a public accounting firm)
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Salary: $80,000–$130,000/year
Type: Full-time
Public accounting role focused on tax compliance and planning for oil & gas clients. Good match if you have 3–5+ years in tax, like complex returns, and want bonuses, summer hours, and clear advancement.
Warranty Accounting Coordinator – Remote
Employer: Ryder System, Inc.
Location: Oklahoma City, OK (remote role tied to OKC)
Salary: $22–$25/hour
Type: Full-time
Support warranty recovery accounting, reconcile systems to the GL, and analyze vendor data. Great if you have 2+ years in accounting/finance and want remote work with a national company.
Fuel Payables Clerk I
Employer: Love's Travel Stops
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Match and reconcile fuel supplier invoices, chase credits, and work with large data sets. Entry‑level friendly (0–1 year experience) and a solid way into OKC’s energy and fuel world.
Accounting Manager
Employer: OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark (Pyramid Global Hospitality)
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Oversee AP/AR, GL, payroll, and financial reporting for a major new resort and waterpark. Best for accountants with 3–5+ years (hospitality a plus) who want to manage a team and own the books for a high‑profile property.
Accounts Payable Assistant
Employer: Center Phase Energy
Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in person)
Salary: From $25/hour
Type: Full-time
Handle vendor bills, 1099s, AP reconciliations, and shared‑services allocations while supporting staff accountants. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of AP and want strong benefits plus exposure to multi‑entity accounting.
Credit Resolution Specialist
Employer: Communication Federal Credit Union
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Work with members on delinquent accounts, set up payment plans, and manage recoveries like garnishments or repossessions. Comes with standout benefits, including 200% 401(k) match up to 5% and low‑cost medical.
Senior Reserves & Planning Analyst
Employer: Flywheel Energy, LLC
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Own reserves data integrity, build analytics tools, and lead third‑party reserves audits using Aries, SQL, and Power BI/Spotfire. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in upstream reserves/planning who loves data, automation, and cross‑team work.
Division Order Analyst (Hybrid Contract)
Employer: Endatus, LLC
Location: Oklahoma City, OK (hybrid)
Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Type: Contract
Interpret title documents, issue division orders, resolve ownership issues, and support A&D work for oil & gas clients. Best for seasoned division order pros (5+ years) who want flexible, project‑based work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume tonight and send a few applications while these are still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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