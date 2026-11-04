🧑‍💼 Multiple HR & Talent Roles Hiring Now in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City HR is busy right now—healthcare, insurance, and consulting are all hiring for people who know how to find, grow, and support talent.

Below are several solid Human Resources openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Higginbotham

Higginbotham Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Client-facing role managing a book of employee benefits business for fully insured and level-funded clients. You’ll be the main contact for employers, handle renewals and open enrollment, work closely with carriers, and keep clients compliant with changing benefits laws.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: City-specific ranges via KPMG pay transparency page; CA range listed as $105,735 – $247,365 (for reference only)

Senior compensation role building and analyzing pay structures, market data, and year-end compensation programs. Good fit if you love Excel, data, and advising leaders on pay strategy across a large, national firm.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

System-wide recruiter for Oklahoma’s largest not-for-profit health system. You’ll source candidates, run searches, support hiring managers, and represent INTEGRIS at schools and events, with access to front-loaded PTO, medical benefits, and education support.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the talent acquisition team for a major health system—overseeing recruiters, setting strategy, managing vendors, and driving system-wide recruiting and retention efforts. Great next step if you’ve been a senior recruiter or TA lead and want more leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still apply—HR roles here tend to move fast, and getting in the pipeline now can open doors later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.