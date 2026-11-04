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🚔 Oklahoma City public safety jobs with multiple armed roles
Oklahoma City has a steady need for trained security and safety pros right now. If you’ve got a license, experience, or a safety background, there are several solid options to check out.
Security Officer Part Time Licensed Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $22.00/hour, weekly pay
Unarmed patrol role at a tech/media/telecom site. You’ll do interior and exterior patrols, monitor access, write reports, and provide customer service, with tools to claim extra shifts and paid training for growth.
Armed Security Officer
- Employer: TriCorps
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (metro area)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour
Armed posts across the OKC metro for officers with a valid Oklahoma CLEET Armed Security License. Mix of day, night, weekend, and school-hour shifts, plus medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, and sick days.
Safety Director, Advanced Facilities Group
- Employer: JE Dunn Construction
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (strong preference for Kansas City, MO base)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Senior safety leadership role overseeing environmental, health, and safety programs for advanced facilities projects (data centers, semiconductor, industrial). Requires 10+ years construction safety and 5+ years people management, with travel and field/office mix.
Armed Protective Security Officer
- Employer: First Coast Security Solutions
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK & sites across Oklahoma
- Type: Full-time & Part-time (contract FPS Oklahoma)
- Pay: Training: $17.75/hour; Base: $35.65/hour + $5.75/hour Health & Welfare
Armed federal contract work protecting federally owned and leased facilities. You’ll control access, patrol on foot/vehicle, respond to incidents, and write reports. Requires state armed license, U.S. citizenship, and 2+ years armed security/law enforcement/military.
If one of these fits your skills, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon—public safety roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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