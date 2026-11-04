🚔 Oklahoma City public safety jobs with multiple armed roles

Oklahoma City has a steady need for trained security and safety pros right now. If you’ve got a license, experience, or a safety background, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.00/hour, weekly pay

Unarmed patrol role at a tech/media/telecom site. You’ll do interior and exterior patrols, monitor access, write reports, and provide customer service, with tools to claim extra shifts and paid training for growth.

Employer: TriCorps

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (metro area)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Armed posts across the OKC metro for officers with a valid Oklahoma CLEET Armed Security License. Mix of day, night, weekend, and school-hour shifts, plus medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, and sick days.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (strong preference for Kansas City, MO base)

(strong preference for base) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior safety leadership role overseeing environmental, health, and safety programs for advanced facilities projects (data centers, semiconductor, industrial). Requires 10+ years construction safety and 5+ years people management, with travel and field/office mix.

Employer: First Coast Security Solutions

Location: Oklahoma City, OK & sites across Oklahoma

Type: Full-time & Part-time (contract FPS Oklahoma)

Full-time & Part-time (contract FPS Oklahoma) Pay: Training: $17.75/hour; Base: $35.65/hour + $5.75/hour Health & Welfare

Armed federal contract work protecting federally owned and leased facilities. You’ll control access, patrol on foot/vehicle, respond to incidents, and write reports. Requires state armed license, U.S. citizenship, and 2+ years armed security/law enforcement/military.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon—public safety roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.