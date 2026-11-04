🚌 Oklahoma City transportation jobs with multiple driving & mechanic roles

Oklahoma City has a steady flow of driving and mechanic openings right now, from local part‑time routes to high‑pay OTR and skilled tech roles. Here are several solid options if you like being on the road or working on the vehicles that keep it moving.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc. (Cox Fleet)

Cox Automotive Inc. (Cox Fleet) Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, mobile field role

Pay: $29.38–$44.09/hour

Work independently in a company truck doing DOT inspections, PMs, and repairs on light, medium, and heavy‑duty trucks and trailers. Monday–Friday daylight hours, strong benefits, and a take‑home service vehicle if you like turning wrenches out in the field.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience and location)

Not listed (starting rate varies by experience and location) Drive box trucks (14,500–26,000 GVW) between branches and customer sites, handling time‑sensitive freight and helping in the warehouse as needed. Good fit if you have 1+ year commercial box‑truck experience and want steady routes with a big, stable company.

Employer: CJ Schwan’s

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,500–$57,500/year

Cover sales routes delivering brands like Red Baron and Edwards, placing orders, and merchandising in grocery stores. Monday–Friday with some weekend travel, CDL‑B with airbrake required, plus benefits, 401(k) match, and a clear path into leadership.

Employer: Navajo Express

Location: Based in Oklahoma City, runs lower 48

Type: Full-time OTR

Pay: $85,000–$90,000/year

Run 2,600–3,000 miles/week hauling 99% no‑touch refrigerated freight with flexible home‑time (about 1 day home per week out). Family‑owned carrier with inspection bonuses, rider/pet policy, and late‑model equipment.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Use company vehicles (no CDL needed) to deliver parts to commercial customers and help in the store. Good for someone 18+ with a valid license, basic auto parts knowledge, and looking for flexible hours.

(Note: A second AutoZone posting is a duplicate of this role and not listed twice.)

Employer: Advanced Workzone Services (Helix Traffic Solutions)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, field work

Pay: $16–$18/hour

Set up and maintain traffic control devices, help with sign foundations, striping, and lane closures on road projects. Outdoor, physical work with benefits (401k + match, health, vision, dental, PTO); CDL can boost your pay.

Employer: McLane Company

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, driver trainee

Pay: $24.10/hour while in training

Ride with a trainer and learn McLane’s delivery routes, DOT rules, and unloading procedures so you can move into a full driver role. Day‑one benefits, 401(k) with profit sharing, and long‑term career paths in foodservice distribution.

Employer: Boomerang Transport

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time, 1099 contractor

Pay: $0.75 per loaded mile, avg. ~$50/trip

Use your own 4‑door car, minivan, or SUV to drive injured workers to medical appointments. You set your hours, get paid for approved wait time, and typically see about two trips a week if you’re active.

Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$28.13/hour (flat-rate)

Hands‑on role doing inspections, repairs, and road tests while you build ASE certifications (company pays test fees). Day‑one benefits, paid vacation/holidays, and a clear growth path in a big national shop network.

Employer: Outlaw Rider LLC

Outlaw Rider LLC Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Contract, in-person

Pay: $200/day

Drive a 26 ft non‑CDL box truck with a helper, delivering and installing home appliances and hauling away old units. Early‑morning, 7‑day‑availability work that’s physical but steady if you have box‑truck experience and a clean record.

Employer: SpeedX / C&N Logistics Solutions LLC

Location: Oklahoma City & surrounding areas

Type: Contract, 1099

Pay: $1.60 per stop (~$500–$1,500/week)

Use your own vehicle to run package routes 5–7 days a week, starting from a local warehouse. You manage your time and stops, with pay tied directly to how many deliveries you complete.

Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time (and some full-time options)

Pay: $13.61–$21.27/hour

Entry‑level shop role changing oil, tires, and doing basic maintenance while you learn brakes, suspension, and more. Day‑one benefits even for part‑time, plus paid ASE training and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Classic Transportation OK

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (73104)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$18/hour + OT & bonuses

Drive medical stretcher vans as part of a two‑person team, moving patients between homes, hospitals, and facilities. Requires clean OK license, ability to lift 80+ lbs, and medical/EVOC certifications (can be completed after hire).

Employer: UniFirst

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: Hourly, amount not listed (includes 401k match, profit sharing, health benefits)

Hourly, amount not listed (includes 401k match, profit sharing, health benefits) Maintain and repair UniFirst’s fleet to DOT standards, handling PMs, diagnostics, and repairs on medium/heavy‑duty vehicles. Good fit if you have 3–5 years’ fleet experience and want steady weekday hours with a national company.

Employer: CLOKE (Locke Supply transportation)

Location: Based in Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time OTR

Pay: $58,000–$61,000/year guaranteed (DOE)

Run mostly OK/TX to Virginia lanes 2,100–2,600 miles/week with two consecutive days home most weeks. Assigned late‑model tractors, ESOP ownership, and driver‑assist unloads mainly by pallet jack/forklift.

Employer: Western Heights Public Schools

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time (school year, ~175 days)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Drive school bus routes and activity trips, manage student behavior, and keep the bus safe and clean. Requires CDL‑B with passenger endorsement (or ability to obtain) and is ideal if you like working with kids and want a school‑schedule job.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Location: Traveling from Oklahoma City (95–100% travel)

Type: Full-time, heavy travel

Pay: $26–$32/hour DOE + per diem & OT

Operate dozers, excavators, loaders, and more on environmental/earthwork projects nationwide. Rotation is about 6 weeks on the road, 1 week off (paid), with single‑occupancy lodging and steady year‑round work.

Employer: Outlaw Rider LLC

Outlaw Rider LLC Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Contract, in-person

Pay: $170/day

Ride with a box‑truck driver as a 2‑person team delivering and installing heavy home appliances. Very physical work with early mornings and 7‑day availability, great if you have moving/warehouse experience and like staying active.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh—transportation roles in OKC tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.