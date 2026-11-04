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🚌 Oklahoma City transportation jobs with multiple driving & mechanic roles
Oklahoma City has a steady flow of driving and mechanic openings right now, from local part‑time routes to high‑pay OTR and skilled tech roles. Here are several solid options if you like being on the road or working on the vehicles that keep it moving.
Mobile Diesel & Trailer Mechanic II/Sr. (Mon–Fri 7–3)
- Employer: Cox Automotive Inc. (Cox Fleet)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, mobile field role
- Pay: $29.38–$44.09/hour
- Work independently in a company truck doing DOT inspections, PMs, and repairs on light, medium, and heavy‑duty trucks and trailers. Monday–Friday daylight hours, strong benefits, and a take‑home service vehicle if you like turning wrenches out in the field.
Line Haul Delivery Driver
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience and location)
- Drive box trucks (14,500–26,000 GVW) between branches and customer sites, handling time‑sensitive freight and helping in the warehouse as needed. Good fit if you have 1+ year commercial box‑truck experience and want steady routes with a big, stable company.
Route Sales & Delivery (CDL B)
- Employer: CJ Schwan’s
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $55,500–$57,500/year
- Cover sales routes delivering brands like Red Baron and Edwards, placing orders, and merchandising in grocery stores. Monday–Friday with some weekend travel, CDL‑B with airbrake required, plus benefits, 401(k) match, and a clear path into leadership.
CDL-A OTR Truck Driver (Reefer)
- Employer: Navajo Express
- Location: Based in Oklahoma City, runs lower 48
- Type: Full-time OTR
- Pay: $85,000–$90,000/year
- Run 2,600–3,000 miles/week hauling 99% no‑touch refrigerated freight with flexible home‑time (about 1 day home per week out). Family‑owned carrier with inspection bonuses, rider/pet policy, and late‑model equipment.
Commercial Driver – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Use company vehicles (no CDL needed) to deliver parts to commercial customers and help in the store. Good for someone 18+ with a valid license, basic auto parts knowledge, and looking for flexible hours.
(Note: A second AutoZone posting is a duplicate of this role and not listed twice.)
Traffic Control Tech / Road Construction Labor
- Employer: Advanced Workzone Services (Helix Traffic Solutions)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, field work
- Pay: $16–$18/hour
- Set up and maintain traffic control devices, help with sign foundations, striping, and lane closures on road projects. Outdoor, physical work with benefits (401k + match, health, vision, dental, PTO); CDL can boost your pay.
Driver, Trainee (CDL-A)
- Employer: McLane Company
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, driver trainee
- Pay: $24.10/hour while in training
- Ride with a trainer and learn McLane’s delivery routes, DOT rules, and unloading procedures so you can move into a full driver role. Day‑one benefits, 401(k) with profit sharing, and long‑term career paths in foodservice distribution.
Part-Time Driver for Injured Patients
- Employer: Boomerang Transport
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time, 1099 contractor
- Pay: $0.75 per loaded mile, avg. ~$50/trip
- Use your own 4‑door car, minivan, or SUV to drive injured workers to medical appointments. You set your hours, get paid for approved wait time, and typically see about two trips a week if you’re active.
Automotive Technician
- Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$28.13/hour (flat-rate)
- Hands‑on role doing inspections, repairs, and road tests while you build ASE certifications (company pays test fees). Day‑one benefits, paid vacation/holidays, and a clear growth path in a big national shop network.
Box Truck Driver – Appliance Delivery Team (Non-CDL)
- Employer: Outlaw Rider LLC
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Contract, in-person
- Pay: $200/day
- Drive a 26 ft non‑CDL box truck with a helper, delivering and installing home appliances and hauling away old units. Early‑morning, 7‑day‑availability work that’s physical but steady if you have box‑truck experience and a clean record.
Independent Delivery Driver (1099)
- Employer: SpeedX / C&N Logistics Solutions LLC
- Location: Oklahoma City & surrounding areas
- Type: Contract, 1099
- Pay: $1.60 per stop (~$500–$1,500/week)
- Use your own vehicle to run package routes 5–7 days a week, starting from a local warehouse. You manage your time and stops, with pay tied directly to how many deliveries you complete.
Automotive Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time (and some full-time options)
- Pay: $13.61–$21.27/hour
- Entry‑level shop role changing oil, tires, and doing basic maintenance while you learn brakes, suspension, and more. Day‑one benefits even for part‑time, plus paid ASE training and a flexible schedule.
Stretcher Van Driver
- Employer: Classic Transportation OK
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (73104)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$18/hour + OT & bonuses
- Drive medical stretcher vans as part of a two‑person team, moving patients between homes, hospitals, and facilities. Requires clean OK license, ability to lift 80+ lbs, and medical/EVOC certifications (can be completed after hire).
Fleet Technician
- Employer: UniFirst
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Pay: Hourly, amount not listed (includes 401k match, profit sharing, health benefits)
- Maintain and repair UniFirst’s fleet to DOT standards, handling PMs, diagnostics, and repairs on medium/heavy‑duty vehicles. Good fit if you have 3–5 years’ fleet experience and want steady weekday hours with a national company.
CDL-A Driver – OTR (Home 2 Days)
- Employer: CLOKE (Locke Supply transportation)
- Location: Based in Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time OTR
- Pay: $58,000–$61,000/year guaranteed (DOE)
- Run mostly OK/TX to Virginia lanes 2,100–2,600 miles/week with two consecutive days home most weeks. Assigned late‑model tractors, ESOP ownership, and driver‑assist unloads mainly by pallet jack/forklift.
Bus Driver
- Employer: Western Heights Public Schools
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time (school year, ~175 days)
- Pay: Not listed
- Drive school bus routes and activity trips, manage student behavior, and keep the bus safe and clean. Requires CDL‑B with passenger endorsement (or ability to obtain) and is ideal if you like working with kids and want a school‑schedule job.
Traveling Heavy Equipment Operator (PSG)
- Employer: Clean Harbors
- Location: Traveling from Oklahoma City (95–100% travel)
- Type: Full-time, heavy travel
- Pay: $26–$32/hour DOE + per diem & OT
- Operate dozers, excavators, loaders, and more on environmental/earthwork projects nationwide. Rotation is about 6 weeks on the road, 1 week off (paid), with single‑occupancy lodging and steady year‑round work.
Delivery Helper – Appliance Delivery Team
- Employer: Outlaw Rider LLC
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Contract, in-person
- Pay: $170/day
- Ride with a box‑truck driver as a 2‑person team delivering and installing heavy home appliances. Very physical work with early mornings and 7‑day availability, great if you have moving/warehouse experience and like staying active.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh—transportation roles in OKC tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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