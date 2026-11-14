Okemos retail is staying busy, and a couple of well-known brands are building their teams. If you like working with people and enjoy fashion or beauty, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Okemos, MI

Okemos, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the in-store salon doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, and more while helping guests with their full beauty look. You’ll need a cosmetology license and salon experience, and you’ll get steady clients, strong brand support, and ongoing training.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Meridian Mall, Okemos, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus/commission and benefits mentioned)

Lead a small team in a global eyewear brand, run daily store operations, and drive sales using “The Sunglass Hut Experience.” This role is on-the-floor leadership, ideal if you have 2+ years of retail leadership, love fashion accessories, and want growth with a big company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—retail roles in Okemos tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.