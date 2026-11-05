🛒 Okemos Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Okemos has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from big national brands to a local entertainment spot. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Okemos, MI

Okemos, MI Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: Competitive pay + up to $30 bonus for new mobile line activations and up to $10 for upgrades and certain devices, employee discount, retirement resources, wellness support, PTO (based on status)

Competitive pay + for new mobile line activations and for upgrades and certain devices, employee discount, retirement resources, wellness support, PTO (based on status) Deadline: At least 5 days from posting date (see listing for exact date)

Help shoppers pick the right Verizon phones, plans, and devices while earning bonuses on activations. Good fit if you enjoy tech, like talking with people, and want solid training and growth in a big retail brand.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Okemos, MI

Okemos, MI Type: Part-time

Pay/Perks: Not listed; food handler permit required after hire

Work in the bakery/deli making and serving fresh food, offering samples, and keeping displays stocked and clean. Great if you like hands-on work with food, staying active, and helping customers find their favorites.

Employer: High Caliber Karting and Entertainment

Location: Okemos, MI

Okemos, MI Type: Part-time (in person)

(in person) Pay: From $13.85/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, professional development help

Be the front-desk host at a 105,000 sq ft entertainment center—checking guests in, booking karting and other activities, and running the register. Ideal if you’re high-energy, love people, and want a fun, fast-paced job.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Okemos, MI

Okemos, MI Type: Part-time

Pay/Perks: Competitive weekly pay, same-day pay access, health insurance eligibility for part-time, vacation time, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, 35% discount on food and retail

Help guests find gifts, snacks, and home items in Cracker Barrel’s country store while keeping the shop welcoming and organized. Good for friendly, organized people who want strong benefits even in a part-time role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same place. Don’t wait too long; retail spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.