🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs Around Okemos, MI

Okemos has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working outdoors or keeping buildings looking sharp.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Okemos, MI (5110 Times Square Pl)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $35.00 per hour (plus possible hourly premiums)

Year-round landscaping and exterior maintenance role on Walmart’s grounds—mowing, trimming, pruning, and keeping parking lots and building exteriors clean. Comes with bonus eligibility, Walmart discount, full health/vision/dental/life benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid education (Live Better U). Must be 21+, have a valid driver’s license, clean driving record, pass a DOT physical, and have 2+ years landscaping/gardening experience.

Employer: Populist Cleaning Co.

Populist Cleaning Co. Location: Okemos & Lansing, MI area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM, no weekends

Evening cleaning job where you travel between multiple sites and get paid for travel time plus a vehicle and gas stipend, with a chance at a company vehicle after 60 days. You’ll clean offices, restrooms, and common areas, and keep facilities safe and tidy. No experience needed—they provide paid training. Must have a valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle, and acceptable driving record.

Employer: Populist Cleaning Co.

Populist Cleaning Co. Location: Okemos & Lansing, MI area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM, no weekends

Great fit if you already know commercial floor care. You’ll run walk-behind and ride-on floor scrubbers, handle floor restoration, and also do general cleaning in offices and restrooms. Work is mostly independent with a steady evening schedule. Requires previous floor care experience, floor scrubber experience, reliable transportation, and ability to lift up to 50 lbs.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.