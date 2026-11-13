💰 Black Friday deals at Mvskoke Market Nov. 20

Looking to get a jump on holiday shopping? Mvskoke Market is holding a Black Friday Sale on Friday, Nov. 20.

The sale will take place at both Mvskoke Market locations in Okemah and Okmulgee.

If you’re planning to shop, mark your calendar for 11/20 and stop by either store to check out the holiday deals.