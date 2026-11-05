⚠️ Flood shelter, supplies & reporting tools in Okeechobee

🌧️ Flood recovery help in Okeechobee County

Governor DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for Okeechobee County due to recent flooding. Here are key resources:

Emergency Shelter

Location: Okeechobee County Civic Center, 1750 US-98, Okeechobee, FL 34972

Bring: medications, food, water, personal hygiene items, medical supplies/equipment.

Red Cross provides cots; bring your own pillows and blankets.

Pets: Will be housed separately at the Sheriff’s Animal Control facility. Bring a carrier/crate, leash, pet food, and pet medications.

Disaster Relief Point of Distribution

Dates: Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday, November 5, 8:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. (or while supplies last)

Location: Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, 4601 FL-710, Okeechobee, FL 34974

Items: tarps, cleaning buckets, bottled water for flood-affected residents.

Entrance: Use the State Road 710 entrance only; Highway 70 entrance will be turned away.

Report Home Damage

Submit a Crisis Track Damage Report online to help the County assess damage. This is not an emergency request, insurance claim, or guarantee of aid. Also contact your homeowners insurance company.

Report Flooding

Use the South Florida Water Management District Flood Observation Survey to report neighborhood flooding (with photos if safe). This does not replace emergency services.

For life-threatening emergencies, call 911. Avoid flooded roads, limit travel, and keep watching official updates.