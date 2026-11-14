🚧 Lane closures on key roads in Walton & Okaloosa, Nov 15–20

Drivers in Walton and Okaloosa counties will see temporary lane and shoulder closures for road work. All work depends on weather.

Walton County

U.S. 90 at Bonita Drive: Intermittent lane closures Mon, Nov. 16 – Fri, Nov. 20, 6 a.m.–6 p.m. for turn lane work.

Okaloosa County

Brooks Bridge (U.S. 98, Ferry Rd to Pier Rd; Santa Rosa Blvd east of Amberjack Dr to Ross Marler Park) : Intermittent lane closures Sun, Nov. 15 – Thu, Nov. 19, 9 p.m.–5:30 a.m.

: Intermittent lane closures State Road 85, U.S. 98 to Richbourg Ave : Intermittent lane closures Sun, Nov. 15 – Thu, Nov. 19, 8 p.m.–6 a.m.

: Intermittent lane closures U.S. 98, Santa Rosa County line to west of Josie Rd : Shoulder closures Mon, Nov. 16 – Fri, Nov. 20, 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Night lane closures Sun, Nov. 15 – Thu, Nov. 19, 8 p.m.–6 a.m.

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Use caution, especially at night, and watch for workers and equipment. For details, contact Kohen Johns Brannon at (888) 638-0250 ext. 1661 or kohen.johnsbrannon@dot.state.fl.us.