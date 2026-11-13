Okaloosa County will hold an in-person public information meeting on the SR 85 Realignment Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Okaloosa County Administration Building (Board Chambers), 1250 N. Eglin Parkway, Shalimar, FL. The study, led by Okaloosa County with Eglin Air Force Base as the lead federal agency, will look at moving SR 85 farther west onto Eglin property and will review transportation, environmental, and community impacts to support future mission growth and long-term traffic needs. Residents can view a presentation and project displays, talk one-on-one with project team members, and leave written comments or questions in a comment box; there will not be a formal presentation or open public forum. More information: https://www.myokaloosa.com/sr85realignment

This content is adapted from materials provided by Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners