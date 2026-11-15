Selma Blair's son, Arthur Saint Bleick, has been a source of strength and support throughout her battle with multiple sclerosis. BY: MEGA

Selma Blair‘s family life has not always been picture-perfect.

The 54-year-old Cruel Intentions actress was born into a Jewish family and grew up alongside her three sisters in Michigan. Her parents divorced when she was 23, and both have since passed away: her father, Elliot Beitner, in 2012, and her mother, Molly Ann Cooke, in 2020.

She later started a family of her own, marrying musician Ahmet Zappa in 2004 before welcoming her only son, Arthur Saint Bleick, with her then-partner Jason Bleick in 2011.

From her upbringing and past relationships to her motherhood journey, scroll down to learn more about Selma’s family life.

Selma Blair Is the Youngest of 4 Daughters

Selma Blair has three older sisters. BY: MEGA

Selma is the youngest of four siblings: Katherine, Elizabeth and Marie.

In a 2018 interview with Mother Muse, the Legally Blonde star said her childhood was “filled with the company” of her three older sisters.

“Lizzie and I were and are incredibly bonded, but I was a very lonely little kid,” she recalled. “I grew up in Michigan and spent most of my time playing alone in the basement with old and intriguing toys. Summer nights was spent playing capture the flag with Lizzie and a few neighbors with trips to the dairy queen with mom and dad. I always chose vanilla in a wafer cone.”

Selma Blair’s Parents Divorced When She Was 23

Selma Blair’s parents were both lawyers. BY: MEGA

Selma’s father worked as a labor arbitrator and lawyer, while her mother served as a judge and magistrate. She became estranged from Elliot around the time her parents divorced and subsequently dropped his surname, Beitner.

In her memoir, Mean Baby: A Memoir to Growing Up, she alleged that Elliot’s girlfriend had sent letters portraying her as a threat and as a “violent and dangerous person who held a grudge against Drew Barrymore.” She also claimed the letters affected her career and eventually caused her to lose several jobs.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022, she told Drew she later discovered that the person responsible was connected to her father. However, Elliot reportedly sided with his girlfriend rather than believing her.

The revelation further strained their father-daughter relationship and led Selma to cut ties with him. Although she said he later acknowledged his wrongdoing, they never fully reconciled before his death in 2012.

“[Selma and Elliot] never had a real make up,” she said. “I mean, my whole adult life after that, once I found out it was him, I had to cut him out.”

Selma Blair Was Married to Musician Ahmet Zappa

Ahmet Zappa married his current wife, Shana Muldoon Zappa, in 2010. BY: MEGA

Selma went through a divorce of her own during her marriage to Ahmet.

After their January 2004 nuptials, The Sweetest Thing star filed for divorce in June 2006 after about two and a half years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

“It felt like failure, as if I hadn’t thought things through. And I honestly didn’t try very hard to make it work,” she admitted in an interview.

Selma and Ahmet did not have children together, and both went on to pursue relationships with other people following their split.

Selma Blair Dated Fashion Designer Jason Bleick for About 2 Years

Selma Blair and Jason Bleick welcomed a son before they split. BY: MEGA

Selma began dating Jason after they collaborated on his fashion line, EVER, in 2010. They welcomed their son, Arthur, in July 2011 before amicably separating in September 2012.

In the same interview with Mother Muse, the Another Life star opened up about the challenges of raising her son as a single mother.

“Being a single mother, the biggest struggles for the first few years of Arthurs life. Exhausted from an intense and problematic and long labor, I couldn’t recover and didn’t know whom to turn to,” she remembered. “I hired a nanny, but I wouldn’t feel comfortable without my baby. I nursed for years and was drained. I sleep trained Arthur for weeks and weeks but he wouldn’t take to it.”

Selma also admitted struggling to adjust when Arthur began spending time with his father, although she eventually realized the importance of sharing parenting responsibilities.

She told the outlet, “But, Lord, it was a dark time in so many ways, those first years. I had little support, as I had no energy to reach out, and I was severely malnourished. I learned so much in recovering from postpartum depression and sharing Arthur with his father. And I found the help of a doctor to get me back on track with supplements and the correct foods and finding ways to get sleep.”

The two have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship over the years.

Selma Blair Shares a Son With Jason Bleick

Selma Blair’s son has supported her throughout her MS journey. BY: MEGA

Selma’s son, Arthur, was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on July 25, 2011.

In the years thereafter, he became a constant source of support, particularly as she manages multiple sclerosis and other health issues.

“He’s had to endure a lot; he’s seen a lot,” she told People in 2019. “He says, ‘Mommy’s not sick. Mommy’s brave.’ He said, ‘I love when you come to school because you make the kids laugh and you answer all their questions.'”

Selma was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and has since been in remission since 2021, although she continued to experience lingering symptoms.