Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry Hager, have been married since 2008. BY: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM

Henry Hager and Jenna Bush Hager‘s love story has White House roots.

The couple tied the knot in 2008 after years of dating, and they have since welcomed three children together. Eighteen years into their marriage, Jenna revealed during the September 2 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinellethat they continue to learn more about each other through couples therapy.

“Do you think there’s anything new [your husband] could tell you that you didn’t already know?” her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, asked.

She replied, “That’s one of the fun things about doing therapy.”

Jenna and Henry also spoke with a therapist before they co-hosted TODAY with Jenna & Friends in 2025.

Amid their enduring romance, here’s what to know about Jenna’s husband, Henry.

Henry Hager’s Father Was Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor

Henry Hager and Jenna Bush Hager’s relationship began while he was working on George W. Bush’s reelection campaign. BY: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM

Henry was bornin Richmond, Va., in 1978 to parentsJohn H. Hager and Margaret “Maggie Chase.

John was elected Virginia’s lieutenant governor in 1997 and took office the following year. He later served as assistant secretary for special education and rehabilitative services at the U.S. Department of Education under then-President George W. Bush from 2004 to 2007.

He then became chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia in 2007 but lost his reelection bid in 2008.

Henry Hager Previously Worked in Politics

A mutual friend introduced Henry Hager and Jenna Bush Hager. BY: MEGA

Henry holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

Following in his father’s footsteps, he began his political career as a staff assistant to a senior advisor to George at the White House from 2001 to 2003. He also served as deputy operations manager for the Bush-Cheney presidential campaign in 2004.

According to the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Henry continued working in the Bush administration, holding positions at the U.S. Department of Commerce and working directly with Secretary Carlos Gutierrez.

Henry Hager Is a Business Executive

Henry Hager previously worked for Jenna Bush Hager’s father. BY: MEGA

Henry eventually transitioned into the private sector to pursue opportunities in business development and investment.

He worked in the corporate strategy and development group at Constellation Energy before joining Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), where he spent six years as a director focusing on energy and infrastructure investments.

Now, Henry serves as the managing director of Waterous Energy Fund, a “Calgary-based private equity firm pursuing investments in the Canadian oil and gas sector.”

Beyond his business career, Henry is a board member of the George W. Bush Presidential Center and the Building Conservation Trust.

Henry Hager Met Jenna Bush Hager While Working for Former President George W. Bush

Jenna Bush Hager revealed how she knew Henry Hager was the one. BY: MEGA

Henry met Jenna through a mutual friend while working on George’s reelection campaign in 2004.

“He worked for my dad. A friend of mine from college was like, his intern at work, and we were going to watch the Texas game, and they were like, ‘Can we bring Henry?'” she recalled in a 2019 episode of TODAY.

They began dating shortly afterward, and Jenna quickly realized Henry was the one for her.

“I do think one of the reasons why I knew really soon Henry was the one is I was completely myself, and he loved it,” she told Hoda Kotb on TODAY in 2020.

Jenna admitted she had previously tried to impress her boyfriends by pretending to be someone she wasn’t. However, things were different with Henry.

“I do think you reach a certain point where you kind of are who you are, right?” she continued.

Jenna Bush Hager Was the First to Propose to Henry Hager

Jenna Bush Hager shares glimpses of their family life on social media. BY: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM

Three months into their relationship, the news personality reportedly proposed to Henry after having a Christmas cocktail.

“I said, ‘This is it, I know it, let’s just get married, what are we waiting for?'” Jenna shared on TODAY in February 2020. “He smiled, and he was like, ‘I’m crazy about you, but you’re young.'”

Henry Hager and Jenna Bush Hager Got Engaged in 2007

Henry Hager asked George W. Bush for his blessing in 2007. BY: MEGA

Before proposing to Jenna, Henry sought George’s blessing during a Fourth of July weekend retreat at Camp David in Maryland in 2007.

During an August 2023 episode of TODAY, the journalist recalled that Henry was so nervous about asking the then-president that he read the Bible and prepared a seven-point plan explaining why he wanted to marry her.

“My dad goes, ‘Henry, I said yes. You don’t need to go through anything else,'” Jenna said.

Henry later proposed to Jenna at sunrise during a hike up Cadillac Mountain in Maine. The White House subsequently announced their engagement.

Henry Hager and Jenna Bush Hager Married in 2008

Henry Hager and Jenna Bush Hager have been married for nearly two decades. BY: MEGA

Henry and Jenna exchanged vows in a ceremony at her parents’ Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas, on May 10, 2008.

Henry Hager and Jenna Bush Hager Share 3 Children

Henry Hager co-anchored with Jenna Bush Hager on ‘Today’ for four episodes. BY: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM

Henry and Jenna welcomed their first child, Margaret Laura Hager, on April 13, 2013, five years after their wedding.

They expanded their family with the arrival of their second daughter, Poppy Louise Hager, on August 13, 2015, followed by their first son, Henry Harold Hager, on August 2, 2019.