A production insider alleged that Zac Affleck's controlling behavior disrupted Jen Affleck's 'Dancing With the Stars' rehearsals and made the set uncomfortable. BY: @ZACAFFLECK/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Jen Affleck‘s estranged husband, Zac Affleck, allegedly made her time on Dancing With the Stars difficult by interfering with her professional partner’s work, according to a new report.

“Zac was a nightmare on set. He didn’t allow Jan to fully do his job and made things very uncomfortable,” a production insider told one publication.

Zac Allegedly Made Things Difficult for the Crew

The source claimed Zac’s frequent complaints left crew members on high alert. BY: @ZACAFFLECK/INSTAGRAM

Jen competed on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars in 2025, where she was paired with pro dancer Jan Ravnik.

“Jen was a total professional and dealt with it,” claimed the insider. “But Zac was much more controlling than any other partner that season.”

The source continued, “Even crew members felt they had to tip-toe around him because he was constantly upset over something.”

Zac Reportedly Objected to Jen’s Dance Moves and Costumes

Zac allegedly attempted to control Jen’s choreography and wardrobe. BY: @ZACAFFLECK/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

The source further alleged that Zac tried to influence what Jen could perform and wear during the competition. His objections reportedly went beyond the choreography and extended to her wardrobe choices.

“He asserted his dominance and tried to dictate certain dance moves that were off limits for Jen,” the insider claimed. “And he said there were certain costuming things she couldn’t wear.”

The source contrasted Zac’s alleged conduct with the situation of fellow The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt, who also competed on the season.

“It was the complete opposite experience with Whitney and Connor [Leavitt] – who couldn’t have been a more supportive husband,” recalled the insider.

Zac’s Behavior Affected Jen’s Performance

Zac Affleck’s alleged interference affected both Jen and her professional dance partner, Jan Ravnik, during the competition. BY: @ZACAFFLECK/INSTAGRAM

That atmosphere, according to the source, affected Jan, who was competing as a professional dancer on the show for the first time.

“Poor Jan was trying to do his job well as a first-time pro, and he had a very stressful experience, largely because of Zac,” the insider said.

Jen Was Eliminated During Week Seven

Jen Affleck finished ninth on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and later filed for divorce from Zac Affleck. BY: MEGA

Jen and Ravnik competed through the show’s 34th season, with the reality star finishing in ninth place. Their run ended during the seventh week of competition, which featured the show’s Halloween-themed performances.

The report about Zac’s alleged behavior emerged after Jen filed for divorce from him on November 3, ending their seven-year marriage. She is currently pregnant with their fourth child.

The former couple already share three children: Nora, 5, Luca, 3, and Penelope, 1.