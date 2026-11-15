President Donald Trump was pressed on the Iran war, immigration, AI, UFOs and political rivals during a probing '60 Minutes' interview with Ross Douthat. BY: 60 MINUTES/YOUTUBE

President Donald Trump addressed a series of consequential issues during a 60 Minutes interview with Ross Douthat.

During his November 8 sit-down, the POTUS spoke about the Iran war, defended his immigration policies and weighed in on artificial intelligence and reported UFO sightings. The wide-ranging conversation also explored his political rivals, as well as his personal wealth and views on forgiveness.

Here are the standout exchanges that offered a closer look at Trump’s positions on contentious issues and personal perspectives.

Donald Trump Addressed Issues With Republicans’ Midterm Performance

President Donald Trump sat down for a ’60 Minutes’ interview with Ross Douthat. BY: 60 MINUTES/YOUTUBE

While discussing Democrats’ sweeping midterm wins, Douthat questioned Trump about his support for Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton and South Carolina’s Darline Graham, asking why the president’s political influence had failed to translate into electoral victories for his preferred candidates.

“I think they didn’t vote, really. I think they didn’t vote. I think in some cases, they didn’t like the candidates,” Trump explained. “And that’s, you know, their prerogative. Look, three times, they’ve not necessarily listened to me. The — two other times — I didn’t go as much out as I did this time. I went all out. I did, I think 30 rallies in, like, 28 days or something. And they were massive rallies. And they were very good. And they loved me.”

Trump defended his endorsements and attributed Republican losses to the Iran war, rising gasoline prices and low voter turnout.

When questioned about public dissatisfaction with the economy, Trump acknowledged shortcomings in his administration’s communication strategy.

“I think it was bad messaging, maybe by me, but I would talk about it all the time. So I don’t know, how much can I talk about it?” he told Douthat, later accusing the press of failing to cover positive news about Republicans and his administration.

Donald Trump Said He Would Attack Iran Despite Midterm Setbacks

The wide-ranging interview lasted approximately 52 minutes. BY: 60 MINUTES/YOUTUBE

According to Trump, he “doesn’t disagree” with Vice President J.D. Vance‘s assessment that the Iran war contributed to Republican losses in the midterm elections.

Nevertheless, Trump defended his decision to launch military strikes against Iran and indicated he would make the same decision again to prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“My answer is an emphatic yes because you can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he continued. “I think historically, this will be a very good decision. Is it a good decision for today and tomorrow? Maybe not. But I would — I — you know, I have to go with what’s right for our country.”

Trump added, “If they had a nuclear weapon, you and I would not be speaking the way– oh, then I’d really be excoriated. If they had a nuclear weapon during my term, I would be excoriated far worse than what’s happened.”

Donald Trump Admitted His Immigration Crackdown May Have Gone Too Far

Donald Trump’s ’60 Minutes’ interview with Ross Douthat aired on November 8. BY: 60 MINUTES/YOUTUBE

During the 60 Minutes interview, Trump appeared to depart from his administration’s hardline immigration stance as he acknowledged the deportation policies may have been overly aggressive.

“I think it might be too tough, yeah. And a lotta people would say that it’s great. But a lotta people think it’s too tough,” he said.

Donald Trump Insisted He Cannot Forgive Some of His Political Enemies

Ross Douthat pressed Donald Trump on immigration enforcement and deportation policies. BY: 60 MINUTES/YOUTUBE

Douthat recalled the time he watched Trump at Charlie Kirk‘s memorial service, during which Erika Kirk “got up and have some very moving remarks about Christian forgiveness, how you have to forgive your enemies and your opponents.”

Ross continued, “You said, quote, ‘I hate my opponents and I don’t want the best for them.’ Let’s say you pass away, you’re entering the next life, and all you have to do to enter paradise is feel love and forgiveness for James Comey, Nancy Pelosi, anyone who you have expressed hate for over the years. Do you think you can do it?”

Donald admitted he could not forgive certain political adversaries as doing so would be inconsistent with his genuine feelings.

“I found them to be extremely dishonest people, very bad people, very bad for our country. I love our country far more than I can love people and people like that,” he explained.

When Ross pressed if the answer is “no,” Donald reiterated, “The answer is no. I want to be honest, no… I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies and I always will.”

Donald Trump Claimed His Administration Threatened an AI Executive With Jail

The president also fielded tough questions about the Iran war. BY: 60 MINUTES/YOUTUBE

Donald made a shocking claim about his administration threatening an executive at a major artificial intelligence company with imprisonment over unspecified conduct involving AI.

“We had a situation where somebody was reported to us to be doing something bad with AI. We called them very strongly and said, ‘Get ready to go to jail. Please give your wife a kiss good night,'” Donald said.

The nation’s leader declined to identify the individual or company but confirmed the person was associated with one of the industry’s leading firms.

Donald Trump Faced Questions About His Billion-Dollar Net Worth

Donald Trump addressed questions about AI and reported UFO sightings. BY: 60 MINUTES/YOUTUBE

Elsewhere in the interview, Ross referenced a Forbes report suggesting that Donald’s net worth had increased by approximately $3 billion since returning to office. The columnist also questioned the president about his personal wealth and potential conflicts of interest involving his business dealings.

“I devote almost no time to my net worth,” said Donald. “I don’t care. I make — I have a lotta money, and far more than I ever thought I’d have. And I guess it’s gone up. I don’t even know.”

Donald Trump Revealed What Military Pilots Told Him About UFOs

Donald Trump claimed he ‘devotes almost no time’ to thinking about his net worth. BY: 60 MINUTES/YOUTUBE

During the interview’s discussion of UFOs, Donald recounted conversations with U.S. Air Force pilots who reportedly witnessed unidentified objects traveling at extraordinary speeds.

“They said yes, there’s something going on out there. Because they’re flying an F-22, which is the best there is, the fastest, the best plane that anyone’s ever seen. And something goes by them at three times their speed and it’s round. It’s not aerodynamic, it’s round,” he described.

When Ross asked about allegations of a secret government program investigating UFOs without presidential knowledge, Donald said he had seen no evidence of such an operation.