Terrence Howard revealed his presidential ambitions. BY: MEGA

When Terrence Howard met with a photographer on his way to go vote, he had a surprising answer to his intentions.

“I’m looking forward to becoming president,” revealed the 57-year-old Empire star. “They’re not going to make a difference. Somebody’s got to do something that’s got some heart. That’s what it’s about.”

‘I Think He’s Uninformed Regarding the Impact Slavery Had’

Terrence Howard revealed that reparations would be on the agenda if he were president. BY: MEGA

And he’s got policy proposals in mind.

When asked if he’d like to meet with Donald Trump about reparations, he eagerly agreed to the chance to educate the president.

“I would love to,” the Iron Man actor admitted. “I think he’s uninformed regarding the impact that slavery had upon the people of color and what the disparity has done to us for the last 400 years, systemic abuse that’s taken place with us.”

‘It Costs Them Nothing’

Terrence Howard suggested a tax suspension as reparations. BY: MEGA

He went on to explain the policies he’d pitch, including a tax suspension in place of reparations.

“So I would love to sit down and have a conversation with them,” he declared. “Because it cost them nothing. It costs them nothing except, you know, no taxes to African-Americans or the descendants of slaves for the next 400 years. No federal taxes.”

‘This Is How You Heal 400 Years of Bad Karma’

Terrence Howard said he supports Nicki Minaj’s relationship with Donald Trump. BY: MEGA

When asked what he thought of Nicki Minaj’s recent cozying up to Trump, he pointed out that getting access to power could be worth it.

“I don’t know. It depends on if that’s on her heart,” he stated. “But I know what it would mean for the African-American community to become an opportunity zone. I know what that would mean for investments into the community and what it will do for the world. It will be an example. This is how you heal 400 years of bad karma.”

He went on to reveal that he didn’t see a problem with Minaj’s closeness with Trump and his strange obsession with her rear.

‘If It’s Relevant, It Might Be Worth It’

Terrence Howard suggested that getting involved could make a civic difference. BY: MEGA

“I didn’t really see what took place with them and whatever their relationship is,” he admitted. “I love the fact that she’s stepping into politics and pushing and trying to make a voice heard, you know. Let’s talk about things that are relevant to our community. What we need as a people, right? So, if it’s relevant, it might be worth it.”