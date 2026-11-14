Russell Brand went on to tie the knot with pop star Katy Perry in 2010, and divorced her two years later. BY: MEGA

Russell Brand’s ex Jordan Martin claimed the disgraced comedian was adamant on tying the knot with a Hollywood individual.

The British actor — who famously married Katy Perry in 2010 and divorced her two years later — was sentenced earlier this month to 10 years and six months in prison for r— and sexual assault.

In the new Netflix documentary Russell Brand: Open Secret, Martin alleged the Hop star, 51, did “exactly what he always wanted to do and be married to someone famous.”

Russell Brand and Jordan Martin Dated in 2007

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison earlier this month. BY: MEGA

“He said to me ‘I should be dating somebody more famous than you,'” she claimed.

Martin and Brand dated in 2007 while he was filming the comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall in Hawaii. She also noted Brand asked her to meet him in the tropical paradise because “he wanted someone there to stop him from ‘trying it on’ with people on set.”

She then recalled Brand once told her she was “dressing like an attention-seeking tart” during the trip to Hawaii, and that he “didn’t feel comfortable” with her sunbathing near the set.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand First Met in 2008

Russell Brand told Katy Perry in a text message he wanted to divorce her. BY: MEGA

Brand and Perry, 42, first met in 2008 while she was filming a cameo for his film Get Him to the Greek. They reconnected the following year after they both attended the MTV Video Music Awards. They later tied the knot in October 2010 near the Ranthambore Tiger Sanctuary in Rajasthan, India.

Just 14 months after they married, Brand told Perry via text message that he would be filing for divorce.

Russell Brand Married for the Second Time in 2017

In a 2013 interview, Katy Perry alleged Russell Brand was ‘controlling.’ BY: MEGA

While the “California Gurls” singer went on to date Orlando Bloom and is now currently in a relationship with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, Brand married now-wife Laura Gallacher in 2017.

Perry shared in a 2013 interview with Vogue how Brand was “controlling” during their marriage. “He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour,” she said at the time.

Katy Perry Previously Got Candid About the Breakdown of Her Marriage to Russell Brand

Katy Perry previously claimed there was not much balance in her marriage. BY: MEGA

“At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, ‘I can’t handle the equalness,'” Perry added.

The “Teenage Dream” crooner also shared she “felt a lot of responsibility” at the conclusion of their relationship because she “found out the real truth.”

“I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like: ‘This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me.’ So I have moved on from that,” she insinuated.









