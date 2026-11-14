Alyssa Farah Griffin described Stephen Miller's rage-filled past. BY: YOUTUBE@THEVIEW/MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin is shedding light on what Stephen Miller was really like behind the scenes, revealing that the controversial White House official was a particularly weird coworker.

The former Trump administration staffer-turned-The View panelist worked alongside Miller long before his promotion to White House chief of staff. While the public knows him as Donald Trump’sattack dog and the architect of controversial policies such as mass deportation, Griffin saw a very different side of him.

‘They Were Always Like Angry Talking Points’

Stephen Miller had a reputation for angry letters on Capitol Hill. BY: MEGA

“I have known Stephen since 2012 when I was working on Capitol Hill,” Griffin revealed on the “Behind the Table” podcast companion to The View. “I was a senior communications adviser on the House side. He worked for then-Senator Jeff Sessions, who later became Trump’s attorney general.”

According to Griffin, his seemingly uncontrollable anger has deep roots.

“Stephen was known as a rabid ideologue, even among Republican circles,” she revealed. “He would send out these emails to dozens and dozens of Hill offices, always about immigration. They were always like angry talking points.”

‘This Is an Arby’s. Calm Down, Stephen Miller’

Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed secrets of Stephen MIller’s past to ‘The View’ producer Brian Teta. BY: YOUTUBE@THEVIEW

His hit lists didn’t impress his coworkers.

“We’d kind of be like, ‘This is an Arby’s. Calm down, Stephen Miller,’” she laughed. “That was kind of his reputation. He wasn’t someone who was seen as a power player on the Hill. He was seen as a character.”

But he’s less of a joke now that Trump has elevated him to one of the most powerful posts in Washington, D.C. Indeed, Miller seems to be one of the few people Trump listens to.

‘Donald Trump’s Not Really an Ideologue’

Stephen Miler is responsible for some of Donald Trump’s most controversial policies. BY: MEGA

“Donald Trump’s not really an ideologue,” Griffin admitted. “There are a few things he kind of cares about. I think he generally feels a certain way about immigration; he generally thinks that tariffs work … He wants to be president. He wants to be famous. He wants to be powerful.

Having Trump’s ear has long made Miller influential.

‘People Dressed Like the Gestapo in the Street; That Was Stephen’

Alyssa Farah Griffin said Stephen Miller is responsible for the Trump administration’s ‘Gestapo’ tactics. BY: MEGA

“Stephen Miller is the ideology behind MAGA, America First, and what propelled Donald Trump to be who he is,” Griffin declared. “So making him chief of staff is an absolute doubling down on everything that was just rebuked in the midterms. Especially if you want to point to the architect of overly aggressive ICE enforcement and people being dressed like the Gestapo in the street … That was Stephen.”

She has no doubt Miller’s raw views run to the deepest part of him.

“It was shock and awe,” she stated. “It’s wanting to scare people. It’s wanting to feel like they run these streets. It’s who he’s always been.”