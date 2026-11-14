Noel Fielding reacted strongly following Russell Brand's conviction. BY: MEGA

Noel Fielding broke his silence following Russell Brand’s conviction for r— and sexual assault, making it clear that their relationship was never a personal friendship despite their years of working together.

In a statement, Fielding said he was “horrified and deeply disturbed” to learn about Brand’s crimes and insisted he was “completely unaware” of them until they became public knowledge.

Fielding also expressed sympathy for the women who came forward.

He said, “My thoughts are with the women whose courage brought him to justice.”

He made this statement days after 51-year-old Brand was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for one count of r— and three counts of sexual assault against four women.

Noel Fielding on His Relationship With Russell Brand

Fielding expressed that he was ‘horrified and deeply disturbed’ by Brand’s crimes. BY: MEGA

Speaking about their relationship, Fielding admitted he appeared with Brand on “TV, radio, and live charity shows” in the 2000s and 2010s.

However, he explained that their apparent closeness was largely played up for entertainment and media attention.

“I appeared on TV, radio and live charity shows with him, and whilst we played it up for the cameras and in the media, I considered it a professional relationship, rather than a personal one. I have had no contact with him for many years,” he said.

“Looking back at some of the jokes I made alongside him, I was appalled. They were horrible and inappropriate, and I very much regret them,” he added.

Noel Fielding and Russell Brand’s Working Relationship

Fielding reflected on his past TV and radio appearances with Brand, admitting that their apparent closeness was played up for entertainment. BY: MEGA

The two comedians regularly appeared together at the height of their respective careers, leading audiences to associate them with an off-screen friendship as well.

They met at the NME Awards during the 2000s and became known for their on-screen comedic exchanges, including their appearances on The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

Brand became well-known for hosting Big Brother’s Big Mouth, while Fielding rose to fame through The Mighty Boosh.

Noel Fielding Continued His TV Career After Their Final Appearance

Fielding regretted some of the inappropriate jokes they made alongside Brand during the 2000s and 2010s. BY: MEGA

Their last widely reported television appearance together came through The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, which aired in 2019.

Fielding was hosting the program when Brand joined the celebrity line-up and created a 3D biscuit showstopper depicting the birth of his second daughter.

Fielding has kept working in TV, joining The Great British Bake Off as a co-host in 2017 and becoming a team captain on Never Mind the Buzzc—-.

He also ventured into acting, taking the lead role in Apple TV+’s comedy series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of D— Turpin.

Jo Whiley Recalled Russell Brand’s Uncomfortable Message

Jo Whiley recalled unsettling encounters and uncomfortable messages left by Brand in the past. BY: MEGA

Fielding’s comments arrive as other industry figures discuss past encounters with Brand following his conviction.

Recently, Jo Whiley shared on the “Dig It” podcast that Brand once left an uncomfortable message in her show book.

“I’ve got a show book that people sign my book when they come on the show and I’ve got a signature from Russell,” she said.

She added, “It’s got the word; he just refers to me as a M—, and I feel like I keep looking at the bookshelf. It’s like it’s burning a hole in my bookshelf at the moment.”

“I’m going to have to tear the page out and burn it. I really am because it just makes me shudder but that was what you expected I think when you met him,” she concluded.